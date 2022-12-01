Nebraska State Patrol investigating Gering officer-involved shooting

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a shooting in Gering that involved an officer Thursday.

According to information released by Gering Police Capt. Jason Rogers, Gering officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of M Street at about 11:23 a.m. regarding a man who was making statements of self harm.

Preliminary information indicates that when officers arrived, they contacted the individual in the home. During the officers’ investigation, the individual allegedly pointed a weapon at one of the officers. The officer discharged his service weapon, striking the man.

He was transported to Regional West Medical Center by Valley Ambulance. Additional details about his injuries or condition were not released.

The Nebraska State Patrol's major crime unit responded and is conducting the investigation.

Personnel from the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, National Park Service and Nebraska State Patrol assisted with the scene.