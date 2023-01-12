Nebraska state senator introduces bill aimed at increasing parental control in schools

LINCOLN — A Nebraska state senator introduced a bill Thursday aimed at limiting education on subject matter commonly referred to by conservatives as "critical race theory."

State Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil introduced Legislative Bill 374, dubbed the "Parents' Bill of Rights and Academic Transparency Act." It was one of 84 bills introduced in the Nebraska Legislature Thursday.

Murman, a Republican farmer, was elected last week to be chair of the Legislature's Education Committee, replacing Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, a Democrat and former teacher. Last year, Murman led a Republican effort calling for a probe into the State Department of Education over an alleged promotion of critical race theory through the department's website.

The bill Murman introduced Thursday will expand parents' opportunities to challenge schools about learning materials they consider inappropriate.

Though the words "critical race theory" were not included in the bill, the bill uses language frequently used by conservative advocates to describe critical race theory. Although that description often doesn't line up with the official definition of the term.

One part of the bill prohibits instruction that promotes that members of a specific race are "inherently inferior or superior," or "bear collective guilt and are inherently responsible for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race."

"(The bill) won't allow racism to be taught in schools," Murman said.

The official definition of critical race theory defines it as an academic concept based on the idea that racism is a social construct embedded in the nation's legal systems and policies, rather than stemming from individual prejudice. The concept is most commonly taught in law schools, not K-12 schools.

Murman claimed that critical race theory is taught in Nebraska's public schools, though he refrained from describing it as a "prominent" issue. He declined to give any specific examples.

LB 374 shares similarities with another bill, LB 71, which was introduced last week and co-signed by Murman. The bill would require that public schools disclose instructional materials to parents and allow parents to request that their child be excused from certain lessons or activities.

Murman said LB 374 is a broader version of the other bill. It would require schools adopt a policy giving parents access to review all learning materials the school uses, and have an opportunity to object and withdraw their students from lessons or activities in which materials are used that conflict with the "parent's firmly held beliefs, values, or principles."

Many of the processes suggested in LB 374 are already in place in most public schools.

The bill also outlines the right of a parent, student or teacher to sue their school if they believe the school has violated the bill's regulations. Parents would also have the ability to submit a complaint to the Nebraska Department of Education if their school refuses to remove library content deemed inappropriate.