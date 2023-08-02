A Nebraska State Trooper and a second driver were both hospitalized Tuesday afternoon following a crash on U.S. Highway 275 near Fremont.

The collision occurred about 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 275 and North Luther Road as a trooper was responding to a call for assistance. Both drivers, who were not named in a Nebraska State Patrol press release, sustained injuries that were not thought to be life threatening.

Investigators from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office determined that a marked state patrol vehicle was eastbound on Highway 275. A GMC Safari van was traveling north on North Luther Road when it entered the intersection and collided with the patrol vehicle.

The trooper was able to immediately call for help as bystanders rushed to assist both drivers. The driver of the GMC was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The GMC driver was flown by helicopter to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. The trooper was taken by a Fremont Fire Department ambulance to the Fremont Medical Center.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will assist Dodge County deputies with crash reconstruction.