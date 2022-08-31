 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nebraska state troopers find 101 pounds of meth, 9 pounds of fentanyl worth $500,000

  • Updated
  • 0
090122-gii-news-meth-bust.jpg

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol found 101 pounds of methamphetamine and 9 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Utica.

 NEBRASKA STATE PATROL

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested four people after finding more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine and 9 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop near Utica.

The estimated street value of the drugs is $500,000, the patrol said.

Around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, troopers stopped a Nissan Rogue on Interstate 80 because of a license plate violation, the patrol said in a press release.

During the traffic stop, a patrol K-9 detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside the SUV.

A search uncovered 101 pounds of suspected meth and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl. The substances were hidden in bags in the back of the vehicle, the patrol said.

The occupants of the Nissan — three men and one woman — were arrested and taken to jail.

People are also reading…

Utica is 40 miles west of Lincoln.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts