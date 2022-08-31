Nebraska state troopers find 101 pounds of meth, 9 pounds of fentanyl worth $500,000

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested four people after finding more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine and 9 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop near Utica.
The estimated street value of the drugs is $500,000, the patrol said.
Around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, troopers stopped a Nissan Rogue on Interstate 80 because of a license plate violation, the patrol said in a press release.
During the traffic stop, a patrol K-9 detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside the SUV.
A search uncovered 101 pounds of suspected meth and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl. The substances were hidden in bags in the back of the vehicle, the patrol said.
The occupants of the Nissan — three men and one woman — were arrested and taken to jail.
Utica is 40 miles west of Lincoln.