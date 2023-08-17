Nebraska State Patrol troopers found 147 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

About 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper spotted a Dodge Ram pickup truck driving on the shoulder of I-80 near Aurora. The pickup was pulling a U-Haul trailer.

During the traffic stop, the trooper saw a bag of marijuana inside the vehicle, according to a press release from the State Patrol.

A search of the vehicle uncovered 147 pounds of marijuana in numerous bags inside the trailer. The driver, a 48-year-old Texas man, was arrested on suspicion of possession of more than one pound of marijuana and possession with intent to deliver.

The man was taken to the Hamilton County Jail.