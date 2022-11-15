Nebraska to get $11 million from opioid-related settlement with Walmart

Nebraska's Opioid Recovery Fund will get $11 million from a total $3 billion settlement with Walmart negotiated by attorneys general from Nebraska and other states.

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said Tuesday that the settlement with Walmart will resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores.

In October, states said settlement negotiations were well underway with Walgreens and CVS, the Nebraska Attorney General's Office said in a press release. Nebraska and other states, along with local governments, continue to work toward a final settlement with both companies.

Officials said that although Walmart filled significantly fewer prescriptions for opioids than CVS or Walgreens, since 2018 Walmart has been the most proactive in trying to monitor and control prescription opioid diversion attempted through its pharmacies.

The parties are optimistic that the settlement will gain support of the required 43 states by the end of 2022, allowing local governments to join the deal during the first quarter of 2023, officials said.