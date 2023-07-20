The latest commit for the Nebraska volleyball program got a small taste of what it would be like to be a player at Nebraska while attending a two-day volleyball camp at the Devaney Sports Center last week.

Ryan Hunter left thinking she'd like to come back for the real thing – and she will.

The 6-foot-2 left-handed hitting right-side hitter from Charlotte, North Carolina, announced her commitment to the Huskers on Thursday. She will be a high school junior in the fall at Mallard Creek High School.

Hunter has not played as much high-level volleyball as some of the other players nationally in her class but is still ranked as the No. 17 national recruit according to Prepvolleyball.com. Hunter has trained with the United States junior national team development program.

During Nebraska's camp Hunter stood out with some explosive kills (she can jump and touch 10 feet, 6 inches).

Hunter wasn't part of Nebraska's initial wave of scholarship offers to the 2025 recruiting class on June 15 but got her Husker offer after an impressive showing at the club national tournament in July in Chicago. She has only been serious about volleyball for about three years and has a lot of potential to improve in the two years before she joins the Huskers.

She could have accepted an offer from one of several top 25 programs soon after June 15. But Hunter was willing to wait and see if she'd get an opportunity at Nebraska and if she'd want to take it.

"I've always had my options open," she said. "I didn't know much about Nebraska. I haven't experienced Nebraska, so I wanted to do that before I made a decision. I listened to (coach) John Cook's podcas,t and I was really impressed with how they were committed to training their athletes. I wanted to be a part of that and experience that."

Soon after leaving Nebraska' Dream Team camp Hunter felt like she already missed being in Lincoln.

"I learned a lot, and I had so much fun," she said. "The energy was great. I loved the training. I loved how hands on John Cook was with the camp. It was a great time. I bonded with the coaches and the team and the (Nebraska commits), and I had a great time."

Hunter got into the sport through her sister, Keimaya, who played volleyball at North Carolina from 2014 to '17.

She has quickly fallen in love with the sport and has attended the NCAA Final Four the past two years in Columbus, Ohio, and Omaha. In 2021, Hunter was there to watch the Huskers play in the national championship match.

"I feel in love with the fans, and I was really amazed with the fan base that Nebraska has," Hunter said.

Now, Hunter already had big goals for the sport.

"My long term my goals are to win a national championship and play on the national team and play professionally, and I feel like Nebraska can really help me reach those goals with the resources they provide," Hunter said.

Hunter comes from an area of the country where Nebraska has not got many recruits. Nebraska has only had one letterwinner from North Carolina (Priscilla Everette in 1977).

It's been about one month since Nebraska was able to make offers to the 2025 recruiting class, and Hunter already makes four commitments. The others are setter Campbell Flynn from Rochester Hills, Michigan; defensive specialist Keri Leimbach from Lincoln Lutheran; outside hitter Teraya Sigler from Scottsdale, Arizona.