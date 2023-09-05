The volleyball programs at Creighton and Nebraska have a good thing going now with their regular matchup.

The programs each get a great test against a ranked opponent before the conference season begins, and the match always draws huge crowds and gets a good spot in the TV lineup.

This year the series shifts back to Lincoln, where No. 4 Nebraska will host No. 16 Creighton at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The match is on BTN.

“You guys would be losing your minds if Nebraska basketball and Creighton basketball were both ranked in the top (20). It would be pretty epic,” Nebraska coach John Cook said at a Tuesday morning news conference. “It’s kind of standard every year that they’re ranked. It’s pretty amazing for the state of Nebraska to have two top-20 teams.”

Last spring, Nebraska and Creighton also saw value in playing a closed scrimmage.

Cook calls the matchup a rivalry, but what’s still missing is a Creighton win — Nebraska has won each of the 21 matches in the series.

However, the Bluejays keep closing the gap and pushed the Huskers to five sets in two of the past four matchups, including last year in Omaha (Nebraska won the fifth set 15-9).

“You just can’t underestimate them,” Husker middle blocker Bekka Allick said. “Regardless of how they’ve ended up in the past seasons Creighton brings it to us every year … Creighton is no joke.”

This season each of the NCAA Division I programs in the state will play each other. Nebraska beat Omaha last week in its Memorial Stadium match. Next week Creighton plays Omaha.

“So we’ll have a state champion this year, and that’s one of our goals,” Cook said.

Nebraska hasn’t lost a set while winning its first five matches of the season.

Creighton is off to a 5-1 start with its only loss coming in five sets to Duke. The Bluejays swept then-No. 20 Purdue during the first week of the season.

One of the top players for the Bluejays is an in-state product — junior outside hitter Norah Sis from Papillion, the 2022 Big East player of the year.

And the Jays go to her a lot. In the past four matches, her hitting attempts were 74, 53, 26, 59.

“She’s a workhorse,” Cook said of Sis. “She carries a big load and plays six rotations. She gets a lot of sets, so a lot of their points go through her.”

Ava Martin, an outside hitter from Overland Park, Kansas, leads the Jays in kills with 4.48 per set, while Sis averages 4.13.

Two players yet to playFor Nebraska, freshman right-side hitter Caroline Jurevicius and junior setter Kennedi Orr are the only Huskers who haven’t appeared in a match during the first two weeks.

Differing from college football, in college volleyball, once you play any amount it counts against a year of eligibility. Cook says it’s too early to say for certain if Jurevicius or Orr will only play if forced into action due to the injury of a teammate.

“We’re just going to make sure we manage their seasons the best we can for them, and for us,” Cook said.

K-State has new arenaIn its first road match of the season, Nebraska beat previously undefeated Kansas State in three sets on Sunday in Manhattan, Kansas.

Kansas State is playing its first season at a new, $24 million, 3,000-seat arena, with its first two matches coming against regional teams in Omaha and Nebraska.

In recent years, several colleges have built arenas of similar size for the volleyball teams, instead of playing in massive basketball arenas or even the indoor track team facility.

Iowa, Ohio State and Indiana also have arenas similar to K-State.

“This seems to be the trend,” Cook said. “What’s most impressive is this is a volleyball-only facility. That’s pretty nice.”

Former Husker Fiona (Nepo) Fonoti is an assistant coach for K-State. She was a setter on Nebraska’s 1995 national championship team, and was previously an assistant coach at West Virginia and Iowa State.