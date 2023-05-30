Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers advanced a plan for implementing the state's new voter identification requirements.

Legislative Bill 514 cleared the second of three rounds of debate Tuesday after overcoming a continued filibuster by the senator who led efforts to put the issue before voters last year. The vote to end the filibuster was 42-3.

State Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar, who sponsored the voter ID ballot proposal, argued that the bill was "unconstitutional" and did not properly carry out the will of Nebraskans, who overwhelmingly passed the measure last year.

Slama said she had tried to negotiate with LB 514 supporters over the Memorial Day weekend but without success. She blamed the outcome on Secretary of State Bob Evnen.

"This is not about who gets the credit," she said. "This is about following through with the will of the people."

Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, chairman of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, defended the bill, saying it was the product of weeks of work by his legislative committee.

He said the proposal has the support of Gov. Jim Pillen, as well as Evnen and 92 of 93 county election officials. The lone holdout is Sarpy County Election Commissioner Emily Ethington, Slama's sister.

Brewer said the bill would do what Nebraskans wanted when they passed the constitutional amendment, without venturing into other election reforms. He said lawmakers had to move forward when efforts to negotiate a compromise with Slama broke down.

"I would not bring it forward if I did not believe it would do what voters asked," he said.

The debate stems from the constitutional amendment passed last year requiring “qualified” voters to present “valid photographic” ID before casting a ballot “in any election.” The amendment left it to lawmakers to determine how the requirement should be carried out.

LB 514 spells out what documents would be accepted to prove identity for voting, how ID requirements would be handled for mail-in ballots, how people could get free IDs for voting and when exceptions would be allowed.

Under the plan, voters would have to start showing ID after April 1 next year. That means the requirement would be in effect for Nebraskans casting early ballots for the 2024 primary election.