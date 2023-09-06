LINCOLN — An in-state rivalry match win against Creighton means Nebraska is still undefeated 2 1/2 weeks into the college volleyball season.

Merritt Beason had a season-high 17 kills, Lindsay Krause had 12 kills and No. 4 Nebraska kept going with a 25-9, 25-13, 23-25, 25-20 win against the No. 16 Bluejays on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Something had to give in a matchup of one of the nation’s top defenses (Nebraska) and one of the top offenses (Creighton).

Defense won. And Nebraska’s offense was pretty good for stretches of the match, too.

Creighton wasn’t at full power, which took something away from the match. Norah Sis, the outside hitter from Papillion who was the Big East player of the year last season, did not play due to an abdominal strain.

Creighton had a negative hitting percentage for much of the match, ultimately finishing with a .109 hitting percentage. Nebraska led in blocks 10-3.

Nebraska hit .305. Middle blocker Bekka Allick had one of her best matches of the season with seven kills on just 10 attempts.

Just like Nebraska’s five-set win against Creighton in Omaha last year, this match took a while to get good, but it did during some stretches of the third and fourth sets when both teams were coming up with some big digs.

“I’m very impressed with how hard (Creighton) played,” Nebraska coach John Cook said. “They easily could have just packed in the third game but they just got better as the match went on and we had to really raise it up in set four to win that match.”

Creighton was at its best in the third set and got a 21-17 lead that it needed almost every bit of. Behind four big kills from Krause down the stretch, Nebraska got its deficit to 24-23. But the Jays got a kill from Ava Martin on set point to extend the match.

That marked the first set loss this season for Nebraska, which had won its first 17.

In the fourth, Nebraska gained the advantage with a 3-0 run with an ace by setter Bergen Reilly for a 14-10 lead. Nebraska won the set 25-18 to end the match.

“Creighton is a very good team, and that setter (Kendra Wait) should be a first-team All-American,” Cook said. “She does amazing things. She just wills that team. She does great plays at the net, and she gave us fits attacking and gave us fits with our blockers.”

The Husker defense dominated at the start of the match.

Nebraska crushed the Bluejays with defense while rushing out to a 17-7 lead, and won the set 25-9 (fewest points in a set by a Husker opponent this season).

“I thought we were very tentative in the first set,” Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said.

Creighton managed just four kills over 31 hitting attempts. The Bluejays were blocked six times, hit out seven times and had a negative .290 hitting percentage.

“Defense was one of our rocks throughout, which was really great,” Krause said.

The win gives the Huskers something of a state championship after winning matches this season over the other two NCAA Division I programs in the state (Creighton and Omaha).

Destiny Ndam-Simpson, the freshman from Omaha Westside, led Creighton (5-2) with 13 kills.

Nebraska has still never lost against Creighton over 22 matches.

Creighton had played a closed scrimmage against Nebraska last spring, and Nebraska’s freshmen have only gotten better since then.

“We knew they were going to be good, and they lived up to that,” Bernthal Booth said.

The attendance was 8,656, a record for a volleyball match at Devaney Sports Center since the renovation in 2013. That included about 300 fans in the standing-room-only section.

A record was possible after capacity was raised by 402 this season due to the addition of some seats and a reconfiguration of the standing-room-only section at the top of the arena.

Krause said there was an intensity in the arena on Wednesday.

“Anytime you get to play at home it’s great,” Krause said.