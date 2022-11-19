Nebraska-Wisconsin stats

Statistics
Scoring
WIS; 0; 0; 3; 12-15
NEB; 0; 7; 7; 0-14
Second Quarter
NEB - Palmer 11 pass from Thompson (Bleekrode kick) 6:40.
Third Quarter
WIS - Van Zeist 25 FG, 4:50
NEB - Palmer 19 pass from Thompson (Bleekrode kick), 0:34.
Fourth Quarter
WIS - Bell 10 pass from Mertz (pass failed) 10:07.
WIS - Mertz 1 run (run failed), 0:35.
TEAM
WIS NEB
First downs; 21; 12
Rushes-yards; 52-235; 29-65
Passing yards; 83; 106
Comp-Att-Int; 8-18-1; 12-20-0
Offensive plays; 70; 49
Net yards; 318; 171
Yards per play; 4.5; 3.5
Punts-Avg.; 4-41.8; 6-43.5
Punt returns-Avg.; 2-11.0; 0-0.0
Kickoff returns-yds; 4-224; 3-195
Fumbles-lost; 0-0; 1-0
Penalties-yds; 5-50; 2-15
3rd down conv.; 8-15; 5-11
4th down conv.; 0-0; 0-0
Time of possession; 36:57; 23:03.
Sacks by-yds; 3-20; 1-13
Nebraska individual
Rushing
Name; No.; Yds; TD; Ave.
Thompson; 11; 33; 0; 3.0
Grant; 16; 29; 0; 1.8
Ervin, Jr.; 1; 4; 0; 4.0
TEAM; 1; -1; 0; -1.0
Passing
Name; C-A; Int; Yds; TD
Thompson; 12-20; 0; 106; 2
Receiving
Name; No.; Yds; TD; Long
Palmer; 4; 47; 2; 19
Vokolek; 2; 20; 0; 12
Washington; 2; 16; 0; 11
Brewington; 2; 11; 0; 7
Martin; 1; 8; 0; 8
Manning; 1; 4; 0; 4
Hill; 0; 0; 0; 0
Punting
Name; No.; Yds; L; Ave.
Buschini; 6; 261; 74; 43.5
Returns
Name; KR; PR; INT; FR
Hill; 3-39; 0-0; 0-0; 0-0
Weinmaster; 1-18; 0-0; 0-0; 0-0
Hartzog; 0-0; 0-0; 1-23; 0-0
Tackles
Names; UT; AT; TT; L-yds
Hausmann; 10; 2; 12; 0-0
Nelson; 6; 4; 10; 0.5-2
Feist; 3; 7; 10; 1.0-2
Reimer; 3; 6; 9; 0-0
Farmer; 4; 2; 6; 0-0
Newsome; 2; 3; 5; 0-0
Gifford; 3; 1; 4; 0-0
Hartzog; 2; 2; 4; 1.0-2
Hutmacher; 1; 3; 4; 0.5-1
Robinson; 0; 3; 3; 0-0
Mauga-Clements; 0; 2; 2; 0-0
Kolarevic; 0; 2; 2; 0-0
Mathis; 1; 0; 1; 1.0-13
Tannor; 0; 1; 1; 0-0
Gunnerson; 0; 1; 1; 0-0
Hahn; 0; 1; 1; 0-0
Morton; 0; 1; 1; 0-0
Wright; 0; 1; 1; 0-0
Wisconsin individual
Rushing
Name; No.; Yds; TD; Ave.
Mellusi; 21; 98; 0; 4.7
Allen; 18; 92; 0; 5.1
Guerendo; 9; 42; 0; 4.7
Bell; 1; 10; 0; 10.0
Mertz; 3; -7; 1; -2.3
Passing
Name; C-A; Int; Yds; TD
Mertz; 8-18; 1; 83; 1
Receiving
Name; No.; Yds; TD; Long
Lewis; 3; 31; 0; 20
Eschenbach; 2; 15; 0; 8
Guerendo; 1; 27; 0; 27
Bell; 1; 10; 1; 10
Engram; 1; 0; 0; 0
Punting
Name; No.; Yds; L; Ave.
Vujnovich; 4; 167; 52; 41.8
Returns
Name; KR; PR; INT; FR
Engram; 0-0; 2-22; 0-0; 0-0.
Tackles
Name; UT; AT; TT; L-yds
Goetz; 4; 3; 7; 2.5-9
Njongmeta; 4; 1; 5; 2.5-6
Benton; 4; 0; 4; 2.0-9
K. Johnson; 2; 1; 3; 0-0
Wohler; 2; 1 ; 3; 0-0
Smith; 1; 2; 3; 0-0
R. Johnson; 2; 0; 2; 1.0-3
Latu; 2; 0; 2; 0-0
Peterson; 2; 0; 2; 1.0-7
Turner; 2; 0; 2; 0-0
Shaw; 0; 2; 2; 0-0
Schipper; 1; 0; 1; 0-0
Torchio; 1; 0; 1; 0-0
Clark; 1; 0; 1; 0-0
Guerendo; 1; 0; 1; 0-0
Acker; 1; 0; 1; 0-0
Anderson; 1; 0; 1; 0-0
Melvin; 1; 0; 1; 0-0
Chaney; 0; 1; 1; 0-0
Dort, Jr.; 0; 1; 1; 0-0
Herbig; 0; 1; 1; 0-0