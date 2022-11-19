 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Nebraska-Wisconsin stats

  • Updated
  • 0

Statistics

Scoring

WIS; 0; 0; 3; 12-15

NEB; 0; 7; 7; 0-14

Second Quarter

NEB - Palmer 11 pass from Thompson (Bleekrode kick) 6:40. 

Third Quarter

WIS - Van Zeist 25 FG, 4:50 

NEB - Palmer 19 pass from Thompson (Bleekrode kick), 0:34. 

Fourth Quarter

WIS - Bell 10 pass from Mertz (pass failed) 10:07.

WIS - Mertz 1 run (run failed), 0:35. 

TEAM

People are also reading…

WIS NEB

First downs; 21; 12

Rushes-yards; 52-235; 29-65

Passing yards; 83; 106

Comp-Att-Int; 8-18-1; 12-20-0

Offensive plays; 70; 49

Net yards; 318; 171

Yards per play; 4.5; 3.5

Punts-Avg.; 4-41.8; 6-43.5

Punt returns-Avg.; 2-11.0; 0-0.0

Kickoff returns-yds; 4-224; 3-195

Fumbles-lost; 0-0; 1-0

Penalties-yds; 5-50; 2-15

3rd down conv.; 8-15; 5-11 

4th down conv.; 0-0; 0-0

Time of possession; 36:57; 23:03.

Sacks by-yds; 3-20; 1-13

Nebraska individual

Rushing

Name; No.; Yds; TD; Ave.

Thompson; 11; 33; 0; 3.0

Grant; 16; 29; 0; 1.8

Ervin, Jr.; 1; 4; 0; 4.0

TEAM; 1; -1; 0; -1.0

Passing

Name; C-A; Int; Yds; TD

Thompson; 12-20; 0; 106; 2

Receiving

Name; No.; Yds; TD; Long

Palmer; 4; 47; 2; 19

Vokolek; 2; 20; 0; 12

Washington; 2; 16; 0; 11

Brewington; 2; 11; 0; 7

Martin; 1; 8; 0; 8

Manning; 1; 4; 0; 4

Hill; 0; 0; 0; 0

Punting

Name; No.; Yds; L; Ave.

Buschini; 6; 261; 74; 43.5

Returns

Name; KR; PR; INT; FR

Hill; 3-39; 0-0; 0-0; 0-0

Weinmaster; 1-18; 0-0; 0-0; 0-0

Hartzog; 0-0; 0-0; 1-23; 0-0

Tackles

Names; UT; AT; TT; L-yds

Hausmann; 10; 2; 12; 0-0

Nelson; 6; 4; 10; 0.5-2

Feist; 3; 7; 10; 1.0-2

Reimer; 3; 6; 9; 0-0

Farmer; 4; 2; 6; 0-0

Newsome; 2; 3; 5; 0-0

Gifford; 3; 1; 4; 0-0

Hartzog; 2; 2; 4; 1.0-2

Hutmacher; 1; 3; 4; 0.5-1

Robinson; 0; 3; 3; 0-0

Mauga-Clements; 0; 2; 2; 0-0

Kolarevic; 0; 2; 2; 0-0

Mathis; 1; 0; 1; 1.0-13

Tannor; 0; 1; 1; 0-0

Gunnerson; 0; 1; 1; 0-0

Hahn; 0; 1; 1; 0-0

Morton; 0; 1; 1; 0-0

Wright; 0; 1; 1; 0-0

Wisconsin individual

Rushing

Name; No.; Yds; TD; Ave.

Mellusi; 21; 98; 0; 4.7

Allen; 18; 92; 0; 5.1

Guerendo; 9; 42; 0; 4.7

Bell; 1; 10; 0; 10.0

Mertz; 3; -7; 1; -2.3

Passing

Name; C-A; Int; Yds; TD

Mertz; 8-18; 1; 83; 1

Receiving

Name; No.; Yds; TD; Long

Lewis; 3; 31; 0; 20

Eschenbach; 2; 15; 0; 8

Guerendo; 1; 27; 0; 27

Bell; 1; 10; 1; 10

Engram; 1; 0; 0; 0

Punting

Name; No.; Yds; L; Ave.

Vujnovich; 4; 167; 52; 41.8

Returns

Name; KR; PR; INT; FR

Engram; 0-0; 2-22; 0-0; 0-0.

Tackles

Name; UT; AT; TT; L-yds

Goetz; 4; 3; 7; 2.5-9

Njongmeta; 4; 1; 5; 2.5-6

Benton; 4; 0; 4; 2.0-9

K. Johnson; 2; 1; 3; 0-0

Wohler; 2; 1 ; 3; 0-0

Smith; 1; 2; 3; 0-0

R. Johnson; 2; 0; 2; 1.0-3

Latu; 2; 0; 2; 0-0

Peterson; 2; 0; 2; 1.0-7

Turner; 2; 0; 2; 0-0

Shaw; 0; 2; 2; 0-0

Schipper; 1; 0; 1; 0-0

Torchio; 1; 0; 1; 0-0

Clark; 1; 0; 1; 0-0

Guerendo; 1; 0; 1; 0-0

Acker; 1; 0; 1; 0-0

Anderson; 1; 0; 1; 0-0

Melvin; 1; 0; 1; 0-0

Chaney; 0; 1; 1; 0-0

Dort, Jr.; 0; 1; 1; 0-0

Herbig; 0; 1; 1; 0-0

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rogene Olderbak, 76

Rogene Olderbak, 76

DONIPHAN — Rogene Val Olderbak, 76, of Doniphan, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Lincoln surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts