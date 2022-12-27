Nebraska workers looking forward to minimum wage increase starting Jan. 1

LINCOLN — Nebraskans earning the lowest wages in the state will start the new year with a pay raise.

On Jan. 1, the state’s minimum wage will rise from $9 per hour to $10.50 per hour. It’s the first increase in a series of gradual raises that will take the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026 in line with a ballot initiative that passed in November.

Initiative 433, which was passed by 58.6% of Nebraska voters in the midterm elections, will raise the state’s minimum wage to $12 an hour in 2024, then $13.50 an hour in 2025 before reaching $15 an hour in 2026. A report from the National Employment Law Project said more than 147,000 Nebraska workers make under $15 an hour.

A $1.50 raise per year may not seem like much, but for employees who regularly work 40 hours a week, that difference will add more than $3,000 to their annual income every year.

The raises can’t come soon enough for Karen Anthony, who has worked in health care for over 40 years and has never made more than $12 an hour, which she referred to as “peanuts.”

Anthony currently works between 25 and 30 hours per week in Lincoln, but previously, she said, she used to work 70-90 hours a week in order to make a steady paycheck. She works with patients one-on-one in their homes, providing basic care including cooking, cleaning and bathing, among other duties, she said.

The low pay prevents her from affording her own health care, utilities, a vehicle or even food, she said. Without aid from an outside organization, Anthony said she’d likely be homeless, and she knows many other workers are in similar positions.

A $15 per hour wage is the bare minimum to make ends meet for most people, she said. Though she said she understands why it will take time for Nebraska to get there, for her, it will be a long wait.

“In the meantime, we’re still struggling,” Anthony said.

Opponents of Initiative 433 largely argued that raising the minimum wage would hurt small businesses, and lead to rising costs amid record-breaking inflation. Though supporters, including several small-business owners, have argued that raising wages is key to offsetting the effects of inflation.

Dave Titterington, who owns two Wild Bird Habitat Stores in Lincoln, already pays his employees above minimum wage. The minimum he pays his 10-12 employees is $12 an hour, with a few workers getting between $13 and $15 an hour. He said he expects their standard pay will rise to $15 an hour before 2026.

“We’ve already jumped on the bandwagon,” Titterington said.

Titterington said while many employers see their workers as a liability, to him his employees are an asset. Providing his workers what he considers a fair wage has a noticeable impact on the success of his business, he said.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of struggling, his business grew, largely because of the work his employees put in expanding phone and online ordering. Much of the federal financial aid his business received during this time, he used to support employees’ wages and bonuses, he said.

Staffing shortages have challenged multiple businesses across Nebraska for over a year, including Titterington’s, but he said offering competitive wages has been a major factor in their continued operation.

“I don’t see how you can go wrong,” he said.

However, Laura Ebke, a senior fellow at the Platte Institute and a former state lawmaker, previously told The World-Herald that the minimum wage hikes will likely do more to damage businesses in rural Nebraska, rather than more populous areas where higher wages are more common.

“That’s the demographic in Nebraska that gets hurt the most,” Ebke said.

But low-wage workers in rural Nebraska are also struggling despite the lower cost of living. Joyce Dave, who works as a manager of a chain store in Scottsbluff for $11 per hour, said in an email that she’s lucky when she gets a big enough paycheck to afford food.

It’s also impossible for her to build savings for emergencies, she said. Often, her pay isn’t enough for her to pay her bills or rent on time, which forces her to pay late fees, and Dave said those added payments continue piling on. She said her wages would need to rise to at least $12 to $13 an hour before it made a difference in her quality of living.

“This is no way to live,” Dave said in the email. “It’s bleeding us dry. Our towns can’t stay alive if all the workers are dead, sick, or stuck.”