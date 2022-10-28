Nebraskan congressional members voice support, prayers for Paul Pelosi after attack

Members of Nebraska's congressional delegation expressed sympathy and shock Friday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was assaulted in their San Francisco home.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was attacked around 2:30 a.m. Friday as an intruder searched for his wife, yelling: "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" Police arrived on the scene and arrested the 42-year-old suspect. Paul Pelosi was transported to a hospital where he is expected to recover. The speaker, a leader in the Democratic Party, was in Washington at the time of the attack.

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon was the first of Nebraska's five congressional members — all Republicans — to publicly respond to the attacks Friday.

"We pray for a speedy recovery for Mr. Pelosi, and want the violent criminal held accountable and put behind bars," Bacon wrote on Twitter.

Rep. Mike Flood shared similar sentiments in a tweet Friday afternoon. Flood has represented the 1st District, which covers part or all of 12 eastern Nebraska counties, since July.

"Mandi and I are keeping Paul in our prayers — hoping for a swift recovery," Flood said.

In a statement, Rep. Adrian Smith said he was "troubled by the reports of the violent assault on Paul Pelosi."

“I am keeping him and his family in my prayers," said Smith, who represents all of western and central Nebraska.

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer took to Twitter Friday afternoon to condemn the violence.

"Deeply troubled to hear of the attack against Speaker Pelosi's husband, Paul," she said in a tweet. "Violence of any kind is unacceptable and should be condemned. Bruce and I are sending our prayers for Paul's speedy recovery."

Sen. Ben Sasse warned Americans against the dangers of anger and conspiracy theories.

The suspect arrested at Pelosi's home appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online, including some that questioned the results of the 2020 election and echoed QAnon conspiracy theories.

“Melissa and I are praying for the Pelosi family," Sasse said in a statement. "As we wait to hear more, every single American needs to be lowering the temperature. This is increasingly obvious: Disturbed individuals easily succumb to conspiracy theories and rage — the consequences are bloody and un-American.”

Pelosi is often a target in Republican political attack ads.

On Friday morning the National Republican Congressional Committee sent out a text linking Pelosi and State Sen. Tony Vargas under the label “extreme libels” along with a criticism of their records on taxes. Vargas is challenging Bacon to represent Nebraska’s 2nd District, which includes Omaha.

Meg Mandy, Vargas’ campaign manager, questioned the timing of the text on Twitter given the attack on Pelosi’s husband.

A source familiar with the text said it was prescheduled to be sent Friday morning.

Asked about the text, Bacon said in a statement that he condemns “all political violence, regardless of party.”

“We campaign giving our 100% effort but after the election we shake hands and work for our country,” Bacon said. “Civility and respect are needed for both sides to find consensus areas so we can make progress as a nation.”

World-Herald staff writer Emily Nitcher contributed to this report, which includes material from the Associated Press.