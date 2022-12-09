Nebraskans cringe as celebrity chef Alton Brown visits Lincoln, pours chili on cinnamon roll

Celebrity chef Alton Brown committed first-degree food assault on Nebraska Friday when he posted a video on Twitter showing him pouring chili on a cinnamon roll, a method he erroneously dubbed "#LincolnNE style!"

The video shows the Food Network star, apparently at a Runza in Lincoln, pouring chili on a cinnamon roll instead of eating it separately like a normal person.

People replying on Twitter expressed their disapproval.

Denise Gutzmer replied, "They go together as in we eat them at the same meal, but we don’t mix them. That was upsetting, seeing you spoon chili over the cinnamon roll." She finished the tweet with a frowny face emoji.

Tim Brox, who described himself as a lifelong Lincolnite, wrote, "Huge fan of chili and cinnamon rolls, as it was a staple in our public school lunches growing up. But you DO NOT, under any circumstances, pour chili onto the roll like that. Ewww. Just eat chili like normal and enjoy bites of the roll on the side."

Bill Marks counseled, "Think of it like a steak and baked potato. They go together, but you don’t mush up the potato on top of the steak. That would be weird."

And Tim Steinbach added, "No. In my 52 years of being a Nebraskan that loves Runza, neither I, nor anyone I have ever met, puts the chili on the cinnamon roll. Where did you get this information?"