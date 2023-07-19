Nebraska’s 108 roadway fatalities in 2023 are significantly below the number at this time last year and 18% fewer than the state’s most recent five-year average.

The state recorded 108 traffic fatalities through Wednesday morning compared to 132 by the same time in 2022 and 116 in 2021. That’s an 18% decrease, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office. The state’s five-year average, from 2018 to 2022, is 122.6 fatalities.

The 108 fatalities thus far represents a 12% decrease from the five-year average. That’s good news for Bill Kovarik, administrator of the Highway Safety Office who credited the work of law enforcement campaigns funded by state grants for overtime hours.

“Traffic patterns have increased back to normal growth but fatalities are slightly down,” Kovarik said. “We can hope this is, in part, due to our continued partnership with law enforcement’s increased enforcement activities.”

Law enforcement agencies across the state have been participating in several safety campaigns including special attention to distracted driving and drug impaired drivers in April. The “Click it or Ticket” seatbelt campaign ran from May 15 to June 4 and a special speeding enforcement is running now through the end of July. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over special enforcement is scheduled for Aug. 16 to Sept. 4.

Grants from the Highway Traffic Safety Office for law enforcement overtime hours this year will total an estimated $875,000. That is the same amount as in 2022 but nearly double the amount spent in previous years, Kovarik said.

“The Highway Safety Office continues to get the message out across the state with our advertising campaigns about dangerous driving in hopes of reaching additional drivers,” Kovarik said. “Most fatal crashes are avoidable and we all need to work toward zero traffic fatalities.”

The state’s fatality decrease is especially welcome after a disappointing upswing in fatalities in 2022, Kovarik said. Speeding, distracted driving and failing to use seat belts were seen as the main culprits as Nebraska traffic deaths increased by 15% in 2022.

The 254 deaths on Nebraska roads in 2022 were 33 more than in 2021. That toll was also is the most fatalities since 2007 when the state recorded 256 traffic deaths.

The biggest difference in the 2023 decrease appears to be between the number of urban and rural deaths. Urban fatalities stood at 33 as of Wednesday which is just about on the mark for the five-year average of 32.6 and well below the 42 recorded last year.

Omaha police have responded to 24 fatalities as of Wednesday morning. That compares with Omaha’s 27 fatalities through July 15, 2022.

Rural deaths, however, have declined significantly. There have been 75 deaths on rural roadways in the state are 15 fewer than the 90 fatalities at this time in 2022 and the five-year average of 89.8

There has been just three pedestrian fatalities this year compared to nine in 2022, a 67% decrease. There have been no deaths involving trains compared to three last year.