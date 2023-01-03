Nebraska's Bacon grows frustrated as 'cowboys' hold up McCarthy as speaker

As the failed votes to elect a speaker mounted in the House of Representatives on Tuesday and Wednesday, so did Rep. Don Bacon’s frustration with his party’s holdouts.

The Republican from Nebraska’s Omaha-based 2nd District accused the handful of hard-line conservatives from his party of holding the House GOP majority — and all of Congress — hostage with their failure to accept Kevin McCarthy as speaker.

“They’re making demands and acting like they are more righteous and pure than anyone else,” Bacon said in an interview from the House cloakroom Tuesday between the second and third failed votes. “We’re tired of it.”

Bacon said he’s prepared to wait out the “cowboys” for days more to see that McCarthy gets elected. Bacon has also talked about working with moderate Democrats to find a moderate GOP speaker they could support if the small number of Republican holdouts continues to refuse to coalesce around McCarthy, a California Republican.

The latter option seems more a threat than reality at this point, as Bacon remains committed to McCarthy. As the minority leader since 2019, McCarthy has earned the chance to serve as speaker, Bacon said.

But at some point, he said, something has to give.

“I think we should be stubborn and fight this out as long as we can,” Bacon said. “They don’t represent the mainstream Republican perspective, frankly.”

The House adjourned without electing a speaker for the first time in a century Tuesday when a handful of hard-line conservatives refused to support McCarthy. The same happened on Wednesday.

With the GOP holding a razor-thin margin, it only takes five Republicans refusing to back McCarthy to deny him the gavel.

Bacon said McCarthy gave members of the arch-conservative House Freedom Caucus everything they asked for, only to see them come back with demands he could not meet, including key committee spots.

“There’s no way we’re going to do that,” Bacon said. “That’s crazy talk.”