Nebraska’s baby step into legal sports wagering last month didn’t bring a windfall of revenue to state and local coffers.

The revenue numbers reflect the proceeds from just nine days of betting at a single casino in Lincoln.

While tax revenue collected from the state’s racetrack casinos rose overall in June compared to May, the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln saw a dip in gross proceeds for the month, despite its exclusive launch of sports wagering, according to state records.

Grand Island Casino and Resort saw a dip, too.

State officials caution not to read too much into the numbers.

June is typically a slow time for gambling in general and sports betting specifically, and the numbers will be more revealing once sports betting comes to Omaha and other casinos across the state, they say.

Denny Lee, chairman of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, said Monday he’s glad it worked out that the state launched sports betting during a “non-peak sports season.”

“In my view, kind of a real solid point of analysis is halfway through the college and pro football season,” Lee said.

Since state casino gambling revenue records only go back to last September, it’s impossible for now to compare totals to years past.

Total gambling taxes received by the state and local entities in June was $1.36 million, the Nebraska State Racing and Gaming Commission reported.

That was up from $1.29 million in May but lower than March and April.

For the first six months of 2023, the state and local entities have gotten a total of nearly $8.2 million in gambling taxes.

Three racetrack casinos are now open in Nebraska.

The Grand Island Casino and Resort opened last December.

Most recently, Harrah’s opened a temporary casino at Ag Park in Columbus last month.

Legal sports betting launched June 22 at WarHorse Casino in Lincoln, which opened last fall. For now, the casino is the only place in the state to legally place sports bets.

Under state law, bets must be placed in person.

Despite the addition of sports wagering, monthly gross proceeds at WarHorse Casino dropped from $4.15 million in May to $3.82 million in June, records show.

Harrah’s Columbus, meantime, in June had gross revenue of $895,320, records show.

Lynne McNally, chief executive officer of the Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, attributed the “modest” results to a slow time of year for sports contests and to some limitations placed on the types of bets offered at the Lincoln casino.

She expects betting to pick up with football season and as those limitations are lifted, providing more betting options.

“When you think of sports betting, you normally think of football,” McNally said Monday. “So I would anticipate that as football season comes on, we’re going to see a surge in revenue at that time.”

McNally said she is working on starting up sports betting at the WarHorse racetrack casino under construction at 63rd and Q streets in Omaha, a move that would make betting more convenient to Omahans than driving to Lincoln.

“I’m not sure on the timing of it,” she said. “I need to hear back from the city about what our options are in terms of building and what kind of facility we can provide.”

The site is an active construction zone, which limits options for putting up a building, she said.

It would have to be a temporary building on the infield, she said.

The east side of the property is off limits because construction is under way on a parking garage, she said.

“The main building, obviously, is off limits because they’re totally revamping the interior of the building right now. They’re putting up the exterior facade. So there’s lots of construction activity over there. So we want to make sure customers stay well away from the construction zone.”

Vince Fiala, general manager of the Grand Island Casino and Resort, said Monday he is aiming to launch sports wagering at his facility ahead of the NFL and college football seasons.

“Our goal is to get sports wagering up and running about that third week of August,” Fiala said.

Pro and college football, the Super Bowl, as well as college basketball during March madness, are very popular with bettors, he said.

He said summertime is typically a slow season for gambling.

“It’s summer,” he said. “People are playing golf. They’re fishing. They’re going to ball games, and so we just don’t have this big of a crowd typically in the summer as we do in the fall and winter.”

Tom Sage, executive director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, said Monday that tax revenue numbers have been “extremely consistent” month to month.

Sage said the June revenue reflects less than two weeks of sports wagering, and it’s hard to draw conclusions without a track record for comparison.

He said the state could be adding some sports to its sports wagering catalog in the weeks ahead. Among the possibilities would be FIFA Women’s World Cup soccer, he said.

Initiative 431 imposed a 20% annual tax on gross gambling revenue from games of chance operated at licensed racetrack locations.

Seventy percent of the tax revenue goes to the state’s Property Tax Credit Cash Fund. The county where the racetrack is located gets 25%, and if the racetrack is located partially within a city or a village, the county and city or village split it.

The remaining 5% is split between the state’s general fund and the Compulsive Gamblers Assistance Fund.