Nebraska's Flood says messy fight over speaker in Congress has produced some good

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has lost the sixth round of voting for speaker. Josh Einiger has more.

Mike Flood spent a decade in the Nebraska Legislature, including six years as its speaker. So he well knows the legislative process can be a messy and frustrating one.

That’s why the now-U.S. congressman vowed Wednesday to keep pushing forward to elect Kevin McCarthy as the speaker of the House of Representatives, no matter how long it takes.

“I think it’s time for us to pick a speaker, and that should be Kevin McCarthy,” said Flood, a Republican who represents Nebraska’s 1st District, after a sixth vote again failed to elect a speaker. “It’s time to govern.”

For a second straight day Wednesday, a small group of hardline conservative holdouts refused to support McCarthy for speaker, adding three more failed votes on top of three that failed on Tuesday. With the GOP holding a razor-thin margin, it only takes five Republican opponents to deny McCarthy the gavel. Twenty did so on Wednesday.

McCarthy also failed to win the speaker's job during five more votes on Thursday.

Because more than 200 out of the 222 House Republicans consistently back McCarthy, Flood said it’s frustrating to see his bid blocked by so few.

Flood said the GOP caucus has little choice but to push forward as long as it takes — even into this weekend or beyond. To give in would set a bad precedent that would make it even harder for the House majority to function for the next two years.

“This isn’t about tonight or tomorrow,” he said. “This is about the next two years. If 90% of the caucus has to give in to 10%, it’s going to be like this for the next two years. You have to draw the line.”

All three Nebraska congressmen have voted each time for McCarthy, a California Republican. Rep. Don Bacon has indicated his willingness to work with moderate Democrats to elect a more moderate GOP speaker if the handful of “cowboys” refuses to give in.

Flood said he understands Bacon’s concerns and why he’s fed up. But Flood said he would not support such a move.

“I don’t think we should share power with Democrats,” he said. “The people of this country made a choice in November ... by turning the House over to Republicans.”

What hasn’t gotten much attention, Flood said, is that the negotiations with the holdouts have actually produced some good. A number of planned rule changes will make the House’s work more transparent, including a requirement that a bill sit for at least 72 hours before it is passed.

The more open process that will have resulted from the speaker battle again reminded Flood of his days in the Nebraska Legislature.

“This isn’t a lot different than Ernie Chambers on a five-day rant,” he said of the legendary Omaha lawmaker known to work tirelessly against bills he opposed. “But I also know that in those five days, we talked to each other enough that we found common ground where we needed to find it.

“There is going to be good that will come out of this.”