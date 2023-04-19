LINCOLN — Just three days into his new job as Nebraska corrections director, Rob Jeffreys didn't have answers for every question from lawmakers at his confirmation hearing Wednesday.

But he made clear to the Judiciary Committee that he supports plans to build a new $350 million prison to replace the Nebraska State Penitentiary. He said he has already visited the aging prison to see in person the deterioration of the buildings, lack of accessibility for disabled inmates and lack of space for programming.

"We already know what the conditions are at NSP," Jeffreys said. "We have to move forward with building a new prison. Those problems are not going to go away."

Among the problems at the penitentiary, a major water leak in one housing unit forced the relocation of 140 men in November. Prison officials have said that break could take two years to fix. Another leak displaced 600 men temporarily in March, while a leak in 2021 left the Lincoln prison without running water for nearly two days.

The Appropriations Committee voted earlier this month to appropriate money in their state budget plan for building a new prison to house 1,512 men. That plan next heads to the full Legislature for approval.

Gov. Jim Pillen announced Jeffreys as the new Department of Correctional Services director earlier this month. He replaces former Corrections Director Scott Frakes, who resigned in October. Jeffreys was the Illinois corrections director for about four years, after working 24 years in Ohio’s corrections department as chief of staff and regional director.

In Nebraska, he is taking on a prison system that is the most overcrowded and fastest growing in the United States, according to a World-Herald analysis. It also is plagued by staffing shortages that have eased — but not disappeared — after the state significantly boosted wages for front-line workers.

Nebraska's prison system is considerably smaller than the one Jeffreys' left, with just over 5,500 inmates, about 2,300 employees and a $294 million annual budget, compared with Illinois' 29,500 inmates, about 13,000 employees and a $1.6 billion budget. But the Nebraska system is projected to grow another 1,300 inmates by 2030.

On Wednesday, Judiciary Committee members asked about his experience with shrinking the prison population in Illinois. He oversaw a reduction in inmates from about 38,000 in 2019 to roughly 29,500 in 2023, according to a Chicago Sun-Times report.

Jeffreys said Illinois used a variety of methods during the pandemic to create space in prisons. Those included expanded use of discretionary good-time credits, medical parole and alternatives to imprisoning parole violators.

Executive orders from the governor enabled the expansion of those methods. Later, he said, they were reviewed to see which could be continued, allowing the state to keep numbers down.

Among other achievements, Jeffreys talked about creating a reentry system in Illinois to help ease inmates' transition from prison life back to the community.

He said the system included such elements as stable housing, job training and access to critical documents. It also included getting inmates lined up with services and supports in the community to continue addressing problems, such as drug use, that helped land them in prison.

"Our No. 1 mission is to ensure that people go back out to the community better than what they came in," he said.