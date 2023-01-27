Nebraska's resurrected permitless concealed carry bill continues seeing divided public opinion

LINCOLN — Dozens of Nebraskans stood in long lines Thursday at the State Capitol to testify for and against the latest attempt to allow residents to carry concealed weapons without a permit.

Legislative Bill 77, introduced by State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, would allow Nebraskans over age 21 to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Brewer said he has tried to get the Legislature to approve this issue since he first took office in 2017.

Measures like this are sometimes called “constitutional carry” in reference to some gun rights advocates’ belief that the U.S. Constitution gives people the right to carry concealed guns without a permit.

The Judiciary Committee meeting, which started at 1:30 p.m., stretched past 6 p.m. Hundreds of people who didn’t attend the hearing in person submitted comments both for and against Brewer’s proposal.

Currently in Nebraska, getting a concealed-carry permit requires passing a criminal background check, paying a $100 fee and taking an eight- to 16-hour gun safety class.

Brewer argued Thursday that the fee prevents some Nebraskans from seeking a permit. He said that while he believes training is “essential” for gun owners, he doesn’t think it should be mandatory. He said multiple neighboring states have passed similar measures.

“We’re not trying to make Nebraska a pioneer in this,” Brewer said.

Brewer’s attempt to pass similar legislation last year was killed when attempts to end an opposing filibuster failed. Brewer immediately vowed to bring the bill back this session.

Brewer referred to LB 77 as a “clean constitutional carry bill” that has only minor differences from last year’s bill. He said the biggest difference is that there aren’t any exceptions for Omaha. An exception was included as an amendment last year as a compromise to gain the support of the Omaha Police Department.

The Omaha Police Department and the Omaha police union opposed LB 77, as did a letter signed by five Omaha City Council members. Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins also spoke out against the bill Thursday.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said he was concerned that the bill would make it easier for people with criminal offenses to access firearms. He pointed out areas like Kansas City that have permitless concealed carry laws in place have higher crime rates than Omaha. Supporters argued the opposite — that areas with permitless concealed carry didn’t see an increase in violent crime and made it easier for people to respond to emergencies.

Schmaderer pushed again to alter the bill with exceptions for Omaha. He said that in rural Nebraska, permitless concealed carry makes more sense, but in bigger cities he believes there are loopholes in the bill that would threaten police and the general public.

“Omaha is in a different category,” Schmaderer said.

Brewer said he is “boxed into a corner” and doesn’t see a way to make the changes the police departments want and still adhere to constitutional law.

Supporters of LB 77 made several arguments, most commonly bringing up the Second Amendment, referencing the language that says Americans’ right to bear arms “shall not be infringed,” which many said Nebraska’s current permit law does. Others argued that bill would make state law more consistent, and improve people’s ability to defend themselves from threats.

“The firearm is our greatest security to life, liberty and property,” said supporter Steve Davies.

Several LB 77 supporters attacked Nebraska’s current process for receiving a concealed-weapons permit, saying it was tedious and the training was inadequate. Supporter Patricia Harrold said eliminating this process may increase the access to better gun education, and supporter Allie French advocated for making firearm safety courses available in Nebraska schools.

Supporters also said that the permit process was so slow that it endangers women and other victims of domestic violence. Several testifiers said they knew of women who were in situations where they feared for their lives and were unable to get access to a firearm to defend themselves.

Opponents of LB 77 argued that eliminating the permit requirement would only increase the risk for victims. Several other testifiers brought up stories in which they or people they knew were endangered or severely hurt because of a gun.

Erin Feichtinger, policy director of the Women’s Fund of Omaha, said national research supports a connection between an increase in domestic violence incidents and a decrease in gun regulations.

In general, opponents argued that LB 77 would make Nebraska more dangerous, and pointed to the rising trend of mass shootings across the U.S. Two teenagers testified against the bill, saying that although they are comfortable around guns, they are worried about an increased risk of shootings at their school if regulations were eased.

Several opponents also rebutted the argument that permitless concealed carry is a constitutional right, noting that the Constitution does not mention the words “concealed carry.”

John Lee, who brought a rifle from 1869 to the Capitol Thursday (although it was not allowed inside the hearing room) said his firearm is the type of weapon the Constitution’s drafters were referencing in the right to bear arms. He said the rifle fires one shot at a time and takes up to one minute to reload.

Firearms have advanced much further since then, and Lee said now too many people are carrying too many guns. He said he worried LB 77 would allow “virtually anyone” to carry a firearm without restrictions.

“(LB 77) adds to a problem that already exists,” Lee said.