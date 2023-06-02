Justin Haag remembers as a kid walking up a dirt track to see Smith Falls, Nebraska’s tallest waterfall.

That’s when he experienced the “I can’t believe it’s in Nebraska” moment like so many other visitors to Smith Falls State Park.

“I think it’s fantastic the Game and Parks has done some things through the years to approve accessibility to the falls so more people can have that moment,” said Haag, an information officer for Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The waterfall, which has long been popular for the thousands of people floating on the Niobrara River each summer, closed in September 2022 for replacement of the aging wooden boardwalk.

It’s now open along with a newly constructed 500-foot boardwalk that takes visitors to the scenic site in north-central Nebraska. Only a few finishing touches remain.

The new boardwalk is constructed of composite decking on a steel frame with aluminum handrails and is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

New benches provide places for visitors to rest, and a platform over the stream has been added midway up the walkway to allow for viewing of the falls from a scenic vantage. Visitors may still access the bottom of the 63-foot waterfall from steps at the boardwalk’s north end.

“It’s one of the most iconic places in Nebraska to get a photo,” Haag said. “Countless people have done that. I look forward to seeing countless people into the future.”

The project largely was funded by Capital Maintenance Funds, which were established by the Nebraska Legislature in 2016 to help preserve Nebraska’s public outdoor recreation facilities and parklands; state and federal funding sources; and Nebraska Game and Parks’ funds generated from user fees of the state park system.

Also reopened to the public is the adjacent 1.5-mile Jim MacAllister Nature Trail.

The park, a 19-mile drive from Valentine, offers non-electric campsites, picnic tables, pay showers and a visitors center with concessions. The waterfall is accessible to pedestrians by the historic Verdigre Bridge that crosses the Niobrara River. A Nebraska state park entry permit is required for vehicles that enter the park.

Park Superintendent Amy Kucera expects to see a few more visitors than usual with Smith Falls open again.

“People want to check out what’s different and what’s new,” she said.