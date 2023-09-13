LINCOLN — After two failed attempts, organizers of an initiative to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska are launching their petition drive a year before the 2024 elections in hopes that the early start will give them enough time to make it on the ballot.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana kicked off its third petition drive Wednesday with an evening event in downtown Lincoln. The campaign has two petitions, both aimed legalizing medical cannabis. Each petition needs roughly 87,000 signatures from registered voters to get on the November 2024 general election ballot.

“There was never a question that we would come back for a third time. This issue is not one we can give up on; it’s people’s lives we are fighting for,” campaign manager Crista Eggers said in a press release.

The first attempt at a ballot initiative came in 2020, and garnered nearly 200,000 signatures, but a Nebraska Supreme Court decision disqualified the issue from going on the ballot because it violated the Nebraska Constitution’s single-subject rule. The effort returned in 2022 with two petitions, but both fell short of their signature requirements, which may have been partly due to the campaign having less funding the second time.

After the second initiative failed, Eggers said organizers took time to regroup and strategize their next attempt. The campaign filed paperwork with the Secretary of State’s Office in May for what Eggers said she hopes is the third and final try to get on the ballot.

The two petitions are virtually identical to the petitions of 2022. One would establish statutory protections for doctors and patients who work with medical cannabis, and the other requires the Legislature to legalize access to it.

In past years, some state lawmakers have tried to pass legislation legalizing the drug for medical purposes, but all have failed. The latest attempt by State Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, Legislative Bill 588, is still technically available for debate in the 2024 session, but both Eggers and Wishart expressed doubt that it would make it out of its committee.

Wishart said LB 588 would be more restrictive than the ballot initiative. Her bill would exclude certain medical conditions from access to cannabis, while the initiative has no such restrictions, she said.

“The best way is going to the people on this,” Eggers said.

This petition is starting earlier than the medical marijuana campaign’s previous efforts, Wishart said. While the group did not meet the signature requirement in 2022, Eggers said the energy she saw from voters in the final months of the campaign led organizers to believe that an earlier start will increase their chances of getting enough signatures this time.

In addition to needing roughly 87,000 total authorized signatures for each petition, the petitions also need to include signatures from at least 5% of registered voters in at least 38 Nebraska counties, Eggers said. Wishart said the campaign aims to put a sizeable dent in that county requirement before the end of 2023, then focus on overall collections in 2024.

Many Nebraska politicians have resisted the idea of legalizing medical cannabis, including former Gov. Pete Ricketts. Ricketts has criticized most attempts at legalizing marijuana in any form, calling it a “dangerous drug.”

Gov. Jim Pillen has not spoken out against the issue as much as Ricketts did, but in an email Wednesday he said he believes legalizing marijuana “poses demonstrated harms” to children. Pillen said he would only approve of medical marijuana if it is FDA-approved.

Eggers said she plans to combat opposition by focusing on educating voters on the benefits of medical cannabis. She noted that a majority of states have now legalized medical marijuana, and she said there haven’t been any significant attempts to revoke those laws due to negative impacts.

The lack of action from the Legislature on this issue could also help the campaign persuade voters to support the initiative, Eggers said. From what she’s heard in previous campaigns, she said Nebraskans are frustrated that lawmakers haven’t done anything when so many other states have.

“We have learned a lot,” Eggers said. “But I think Nebraskans have learned a lot as well.”

Eggers said there are multiple benefits to medical marijuana, not necessarily as a cure for diseases, but as what she described a “compassionate treatment option.” It’s a personal mission for Eggers, whose son has epilepsy and has tried numerous combinations of medications to treat it with little to no success.

“Patients need that option,” she said.

Wishart added that legalizing the drug for medical use would also improve the safety of consumption by establishing a regulated system. This way, she said, patients can work with their doctors to make informed decision on the best treatment option for them.

“For me, it is just a very common sense request,” Wishart said.