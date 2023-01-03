Nebraska's urban areas see big increase in deadly crashes as traffic fatalities rose in '22

Speeding, distracted driving and failing to use seat belts were seen as the main culprits as Nebraska traffic deaths increased by 15% in 2022.

The 254 deaths on Nebraska roads in 2022 were 33 more than what was recorded in 2021, a 15% increase. The toll also is the most fatalities since the state recorded 256 traffic deaths in 2007.

The number of fatalities last year represented a 9.5% increase over the average of 232 from 2017 to 2021. The increase was similar to the national trend, which in 2021 saw 42,915 lives lost on U.S. roads — a 10.5% increase over 2020.

The state recorded 165 fatalities on rural roads, matching the 2021 tally. But traffic fatalities in urban areas jumped from 56 in 2021 to 89 in 2022, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation's Highway Safety Office.

"The increase in traffic fatalities on urban roadways is concerning because those are the roadways close to home for a majority of Nebraskans," said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. "This should be a reminder for all drivers that safe driving is critical on every road and for every time you're behind the wheel."

The patrol reported that it issued 938 citations last year to people driving 100 mph or more, up from 880 such citations in 2021.

"There have been more reports of speeding in excess of 100 mph, and that's in urban areas as well as wide-open rural roads," said Bill Kovarik, the administrator of the Highway Safety Office. "Speed and distracted driving are also occurring more often. It also appears that seat belt use is down another 5% as well."

According to a 2022 study conducted by the Highway Safety Office, Nebraska had only about 76% of front-seat passengers buckling up. Kovarik said that was a 10% decline from 2017. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which has data through 2021, had Nebraska's percentage of overall seat belt use for that year at 81.2%, which was among the bottom five states.

"It's disappointing that we're one of the lowest states for seat belt use," Kovarik said. "It's been proven that states with a primary seat belt law, rather than a secondary law such as we have, see a 10% increase in (seat belt) use."

The Highway Safety Office used digital cameras mounted on roadside trailers to monitor distracted driving and seat belt use, Kovarik said. The cameras were able to photograph drivers from the neck to the waist.

"Our study found that 10% of drivers were using one hand to look at their phones," he said. "In a couple of incidents, we saw drivers with two hands on their phones and none on the (steering) wheel."

Motorcycle and pedestrian deaths also rose on Nebraska's roadways in 2022. The state had 30 motorcycle fatalities, an increase of nine over 2021's total of 21. Nebraska recorded 24 pedestrian deaths in 2022, up from 15 in 2021.

The Omaha Police Department's traffic unit investigated 45 fatalities in 2022, including 10 people who were not wearing seat belts. That compared with 39 traffic deaths in 2021 and 46 in 2020.

Nine fatalities in Omaha involved motorcycles, and five pedestrians died in the city. Twelve fatalities involved alcohol, police said, and five others included drug usage.

Lincoln recorded 28 traffic fatalities in 2022. Six people died in an early morning crash Oct. 2 near 56th and Randolph Streets when a Honda Accord struck a tree. Lincoln had just 11 fatalities in 2021 and 10 in 2020.

Kovarik said his main objective is to make more people understand that driving "is a full-time job." Drivers, he said, need to be safety conscious.

Kovarik's office noted that according to NHTSA, 3,142 lives were lost in 2020 due to distracted driving, and said texting was the most alarming distraction. Sending or reading a text takes a driver's eyes off the road for 5 seconds, his office noted. At 55 mph, that's like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed.