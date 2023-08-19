LINCOLN - Over the next four months, the Nebraska volleyball team probably won’t win them all.

It’s a group with no seniors on the roster, five freshmen and is in the best top-to-bottom conference in the sport in the Big Ten.

But even if they lose, you don’t get the sense that coach John Cook is going to question the team’s effort and desire to win very often.

In recent months, Cook has on numerous occasions talked about how this group of players really competes, and that was on public display during the Red-White Scrimmage on Saturday.

Just two points decided three of the four sets.

In the fourth set, the White team looked toast but then rallied from a big deficit by winning 10 of 11 rallies.

“That tells you everything,” Cook said. “They could have just packed that thing in — it’s a Red-White. They could have packed that thing in. But they didn’t — it was beautiful. If we sat down and wrote a screenplay for today, we couldn’t have done it any better.”

During Thursday’s practice, the Huskers used the same lineups as Saturday’s scrimmage. That featured close sets as well.

“They want to win,” Cook said. “I don’t know how our matches will go, but these guys want to win in the worst way. So that’s why they’re so much fun to be around. It doesn’t matter what drill it is, what day it is, they want to win. And you saw a great example tonight.”

Harper Murray and Merritt Beason, two of the new players for the Huskers, each reached double-digit kills to help the Red squad to a four-set win, 25-23, 25-23, 19-25, 27-25.

Murray, the freshman from Ann Arbor, Michigan, had 13 kills, and also 12 digs. Beason, the Florida transfer, also had 13 kills and 11 digs.

Freshman Bergen Reilly set the winning team that included outside hitters Murray and Batenhorst; Beason at right-side hitter and libero Lexi Rodriguez.

The white team had setter Kennedi Orr and included outside hitters Lindsay Krause and Hayden Kubik; right-side hitter Caroline Jurevicius; libero Laney Choboy.

Krause tried to pull her side along while taking 59 swings, finishing with 16 kills and a match-best four ace serves.

Nebraska’s three middle blockers — Bekka Allick, Andi Jackson and Maggie Mendelson — rotated to play for both sides. Jackson was good with 10 kills combined on .437 hitting.

“You can see her athleticism is off the charts,” Cook said.

Mendelson had six kills and hit. 222.

After the Red team won a pair of close sets, the White team broke through with a third-set win, 25-19, to extend the match.

Krause said the goal for the White side was to play with grit and push the Red team, no matter what.

“I think we really competed today,” Krause said.

Reilly helped the Red team to a 51-48 advantage in kills. Reilly had 36 assists, and Orr had 29.

Now Cook will finalize the first starting lineup of the season. He will consider both past performance, the first two weeks of practice and Saturday.

“I have stats on Week 1 and Week 2 combined,” Cook said. “We’ll combine stats (from Thursday’s scrimmage and Red-White). We’ll kind of look at that. We got to figure out where to play the outside hitters, and where to play middles.”

During a break in the action, Kubik got the award for weight lifter of the year.

The first match is Friday against Utah State at 6 p.m.