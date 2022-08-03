1,000 people attend officer's funeral

Brothers and sisters in blue, fellow soldiers and friends gathered this morning to pay tribute to Grand Island police Officer Chris Marcello, described during his memorial service as a a leader, father, uncle and teddy bear.

About 1,000 people, many in uniform and all wearing solemn expressions, attended Marcello's memorial service at Third City Christian Church. The father of four died of natural causes July 27 at the age of 42.

Michael Belleci, who served with Marcello in both the Nebraska National Guard and the Grand Island Police Department, described Marcello as "the greatest man I ever knew."

The other speaker was GIPD Sgt. Jason Allan. Pastor Scott Jones officiated.

The crowd was so large that some attendees parked across the street at Westridge Middle School. The Grand Island Fire Department's large American flag flew high in the air outside the church.

As the mourners headed for Hastings Parkview Cemetery, some people lined the route to pay their respects. Law enforcement officers in uniform cordoned off the route along Highway 281. Fire trucks were also parked along the route in Marcello's honor.

