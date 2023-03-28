About 1,300 people are expected to take part in the 13th annual Race for GRACE, which begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Liederkranz.

They'll be joined by about 200 friends and family members, so the big, colorful event should bring about 1,500 people to downtown Grand Island.

Those numbers don't include the people who will compete virtually.

Participants may cover either a two-mile or 10K course. The event begins and ends at the Liederkranz.

Online registration closes at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, but people may still register at Friday's Race for GRACE Expo or on Saturday morning before the race.

The Race for GRACE Expo, also known as packet pickup, will take place Friday at the Liederkranz, 401 W. First St.

Businesses and large groups may pick up their packets from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The general public should show up from 4 to 6 p.m.

Because of COVID-19, the race was held virtually in 2020 and 2021.

It returned in 2022 as both a live and virtual event, and it continues with that format this year.

For the two-mile portion, the entry fee is $25 for those 14 and older and $15 for those 13 and younger.

For the 10K, the cost is $45 for everyone.

Butterflies in honor or in memorial of a cancer patient may be purchased at packet pickup, online or the morning of the race.

A new addition to this year’s race is each racer will be able to get a free photograph that will be available to be downloaded thanks to First National Bank.

The GRACE Cancer Foundation assists cancer patients who live within 40 miles of Grand Island or are being treated at Nebraska Cancer Specialists, CHI St. Francis Health or the Mary Lanning Healthcare Morrison Cancer Center in Hastings.

Recently the foundation started a new program of providing mental health services for cancer patients and immediate family with Prairie Winds Healing as well as the Friendship House for a bilingual option.

The GRACE Cancer Foundation was established in 2008 by Julie Pfeifer and Lisa Willman, two Grand Island cancer survivors.

GRACE stands for Grand Island Area Cancer Endowment.

For more information, call 308-675-0889 or visit www.gracefoundationgi.org.