14 positive COVID-19 tests affect 42 Grand Island Police Department officers in past year

During the past year, COVID-19 affected 42 Grand Island police officers, which is about half of the department’s sworn personnel.
In a broadcast from City Hall on Tuesday, police Chief Robert Falldorf said that from March 15, 2020, to the present, 42 officers had to either stay home, quarantine or wear a mask for a two-week period due to exposure to a person infected with COVID-19.
Fourteen of the 42 officers tested positive for the virus, with 13 of the positive tests came after July 11, 2020.
The pandemic made it difficult to schedule the 22 hours a year of state-mandated training required of each officer.
That total consists of 12 hours of online training and 10 hours of in-person classes.
“Many in-person classes were canceled due to COVID, and we had to get creative in doing Zoom trainings, some online training, videoconferencing and webinars,” Falldorf said.
“We were still able to make the 22 hours of state-mandated training for all sworn officers.”
He began his report by thanking “the incredible men and women of the Grand Island Police Department, both sworn and civilian.”
“They don’t always have an easy job to perform, on a day-to-day basis,” Falldorf said. However, they “still work with great professionalism, honor and pride in serving their community. I also want to thank the citizens of Grand Island, as they are a great support to our department.”
Probably one of COVID-19’s biggest effects on GIPD “was the inability to work as a proactive department,” Falldorf said.
“Criminal activity did drop off in the months of March and April of 2020. However, that was short-lived and picked back up in the month of May. We have discovered from experience that being a proactive department does have a great impact — a positive impact — on reducing crime in our city. The fact we remained pretty much a reactive department for all of 2020 did have a negative impact on what we typically like to accomplish, when we know we can be a proactive department.”
Last year also showed the need “for police agencies to look at policies and procedures and the type of training we are providing due to some of the social discords that were seen in many jurisdictions across the United States,” Falldorf said. “This social discord between citizens and police were due to several high-profile deaths that occurred involving police and citizens.”
If you look at several of the bills introduced in the Nebraska Legislature this session, “you will see that there is a call for police reforms,” he said. “Many of these reforms are already in place within the Grand Island Police Department, such as use-of-force training, de-escalation training, cultural diversity training and implicit bias training.”
The beginning of 2021 “is already looking to be a little more promising, with businesses opening back up, COVID numbers on the decline and vaccine doses being administered to people,” Falldorf said.
While “we are all looking forward to getting back to some normalcy” in 2021, the police department is looking for “more opportunities for face-to-face training and contacts with the public,” he said. “Until then, the Grand Island Police Department will continue to serve and protect the citizens within our community with the honor, professionalism and integrity we display.”
Displaying several charts, Falldorf mentioned numerous accomplishments the department achieved in 2020.
GIPD had a drop of more than 6% in the crime rate for property crimes from 2019 to 2020, he said.
“What is even more positive is the drop in the property crime rate from 2017 to 2020 of about 31%,” Falldorf said. Those crimes include burglary, larceny and auto theft.
The crime rate for violent crimes dropped about 13% from 2019 to 2020. The decrease was more than 29% from 2017 to 2020. Those crimes involve homicide, rape, robbery and felony assault.
In addition, the department’s clearance rate for property crime is 22% above the national average and it is 25% above the national average for violent crimes.
The department’s goals for 2021 are to improve community outreach, improve department development, assess staffing and structure and improve department morale, Falldorf said.
At the end of the broadcast, Mayor Roger Steele said that during the course of the last year, there “has been a lot of commentary about law enforcement, much of it unfavorable. But I’m here to tell you, I have been very impressed with Chief Falldorf and his team’s effort to instill professionalism, duty and honor into our Grand Island Police Department.
“Our Grand Island Police Department keeps us safe,” Steele said, adding that citizens should respect police and the rule of law. “Respect for law enforcement, and the rule of law, is the thing that keeps our city safe for families, for children, for people of all ages. And that’s what we want in our community.”