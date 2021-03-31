14 positive COVID-19 tests affect 42 Grand Island Police Department officers in past year

Probably one of COVID-19’s biggest effects on GIPD “was the inability to work as a proactive department,” Falldorf said.

“Criminal activity did drop off in the months of March and April of 2020. However, that was short-lived and picked back up in the month of May. We have discovered from experience that being a proactive department does have a great impact — a positive impact — on reducing crime in our city. The fact we remained pretty much a reactive department for all of 2020 did have a negative impact on what we typically like to accomplish, when we know we can be a proactive department.”

Last year also showed the need “for police agencies to look at policies and procedures and the type of training we are providing due to some of the social discords that were seen in many jurisdictions across the United States,” Falldorf said. “This social discord between citizens and police were due to several high-profile deaths that occurred involving police and citizens.”

If you look at several of the bills introduced in the Nebraska Legislature this session, “you will see that there is a call for police reforms,” he said. “Many of these reforms are already in place within the Grand Island Police Department, such as use-of-force training, de-escalation training, cultural diversity training and implicit bias training.”