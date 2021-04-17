15-year-old girl accused of kicking 2 Grand Island police officers

A 15-year-old girl was ticketed by Grand Island police Thursday afternoon on suspicion of resisting arrest, two counts of assault on an officer, unauthorized use of a vehicle, minor in possession of tobacco and misuse of a school permit.

Police say she took a student’s car from Grand Island Senior High and then refused to stop for a traffic stop.

After being contacted by police, she allegedly resisted arrest and kicked two officers near their groin area.

She was violating her school permit and, police say, a nicotine vape device was found in the vehicle.