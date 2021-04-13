2 police officers injured in arrest attempt

A 27-year-old Lincoln man allegedly injured two Grand Island police officers as he resisted arrest Saturday night following a case of domestic assault.

Police say Seth Wiemers resisted arrest both at 2208 Grand Island Ave. and at CHI Health St. Francis.

Wiemers allegedly entered and remained in the residence on Grand Island Avenue where his former girlfriend lives.

Before entering the residence, Wiemers allegedly threatened to assault her and attempted to steal her property. She had asked him to leave and he refused to do so, says Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

Police were called to the residence at about 8:40 p.m.

When officers attempted to contact Wiemers in the residence, he fled by jumping from a second-story window and running.

After he was captured, police say, Wiemers struck an officer in the face, fracturing his orbital socket and giving him a concussion.

At CHI St. Francis, medical personnel were getting ready to do an MRI “and he managed to break loose and flee from the officers again, at which time we fought him a second time,” Duering said.