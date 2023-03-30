With two redevelopment plans approved, more housing units are hopefully to come soon.

The Grand Island City Council approved zone change and redevelopment plans for the Community Redevelopment Authority area No. 31 on Tuesday, March 28. Amendments for the redevelopment plans to CRA area No. 34 were also approved by the council.

Regional Planning Director Chad Nabity spoke to the council about the redevelopment plans for CRA area No. 31. JBA Ventures LLC has been planning to redevelop the property south of South Street, at 1703 Henry St. and 1703 Ada St., for residential purposes.

“If you are on the bike trail there and you are going to the cemetery,” said Nabity, “you go right by these lots.”

According to Nabity, JBA Ventures plans to build units similar to Southlawn IV Apartments, south of the project at 1747 Ada St. The Southlawn apartments were developed by the Excel Development Group.

Between 14-18 housing units will be built on the four lots. The most likely result is 16 two-bedroom units. The apartments will be rented out at market price to individuals 55 years old or older.

According to Bruce Schreiner, a shareholder of Schroeder & Schreiner, the total cost of the project is estimated at $7.5 million. The after completion value is estimated at $1.6 million, which equates to $950,000 of present value with an interest rate of 7.5%.

As such, JBA Ventures will request $950,000 from the Tax Increment Financing fund to help with the project. If the TIF fund gets approved, Schreiner said that $1.6 million would be paid back over a 15-year term.

The blight study for CRA area No. 31 was approved by the council a little over three years ago. Zach Butz, an attorney representing JBA Ventures, said that this project has been a long time in the making.

“Now we’re at the finish line of this, and this is a finish line that is going to add continuity to a neighborhood,” said Butz. “It’s a finish line that is going to allow two lots that have not really had a terribly productive economic use for the community to now become something we really, really need, which is additional housing.”

Before considering approving the redevelopment plans, the council approved a zoning change for a part of the property. The land was rezoned from a M2 Heavy Manufacturing zone to a B2 General Business zone for the project.

Council member Mitchell Nickerson thanked the developers for the project and stressed how needed housing is in Grand Island.

“We’re over a thousand housing units short, as you well know,” said Nickerson. “And every one of these projects just gets us that much closer.”

Council member Doug Lanfear expressed his own concerns about the TIF fund, having heard from apartment and home builders who felt the tax increment was running them out of business. Lanfear also wishes the county and/or school board had agreed to the TIF, as he thinks the tax base also belongs to them.

“That being said, I’m also really tired of people who gripe at me and don’t show up to voice their opinion,” said Lanfear. “Like tonight, there is nobody out there in the audience objecting, so you got my vote.”

The council approved the redevelopment plans for CRA area No. 31, 10-0. With the vote passed, the CRA can now enter a redevelopment contract with JBA Ventures.

Nabity also spoke to the council about amendments to the redevelopment plans for CRA area No. 34. While the council had approved of the plans in August 2022, the amendments that had been made required re-approval.

The Starostka Group Unlimited plan was to redevelop the property located North of 13th St. and East of the Moores Creek Drainway for residential purposes. Subdivided as the Millennial Estates, the original plan was to build 120 units of housing on the property.

The original also had the Starostka Group building Claude Road and dedicating the right-of-way for it. The project already had $5.6 million of authorized TIF funding for it.

The amendment asks to split the TIF fund with the city, with approximately $1.4 million going into the Claude Road project and the rest going into Millennial Estates.

The right-of-way for Claude Road will also be donated as a contingency of approval of the TIF contract. The Starostka Group also proposed that the city hold onto 50% of the TIF fund until they can pay it off.

“This isn’t what you approved in August. This is something different,” said Nabity. “It isn’t substantially different in terms of the numbers or the amount of the TIF, but it is in terms of how Claude Road is constructed.”

In the Starostka Group’s original plan, construction on the Claude Road would begin in phase three of development. With it under the city’s schedule, construction on the road can begin sooner.

“Those changes, while substantial from a redevelopment plan perspective,” said attorney Andrew Willis, “really should be beneficial for both sides and make this project go even smoother.”

With no discussion, the city council approved the amendments made to CRA area No. 34 redevelopment plans, 10-0.