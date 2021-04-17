3 outdoor concerts slated for State Fair, volleyball classic returns to Heartland Events Center

That being said, he noted, the casino will affect the State Fair’s footprint.

Ogg said he believes he and Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak “are developing a very good working relationship.” Because of good cooperation and consideration, Ogg believes the “casino operation will not negatively impact our very important and prestigious Nebraska State Fair.”

Board member Dawn Caldwell of the Facilities Planning Committee also touched on the casino. Kotulak assured her committee, she said, that the architectural renderings presented at the April 9 announcement are far from final. There will be many changes to come, and the fair and Fonner Park are working together, she said.

Ogg said that, at a 12-person staff meeting, many of those around the table hadn’t been with the State Fair very long. Some might say the State Fair is in a rebuilding phase. “But I’m gearing up to take State,” Ogg said.

Presenting the March financial reports, Joe Stump pointed out that the fair saw a $600,000 increase in payments from the Nebraska Lottery compared to last year. Through the end of March, the fair received $1,672,169, compared to $1,064,244 in the first three months of last year.

Stump noted that Nebaskans are buying a lot of lottery tickets.