$6.8M pledged for new Grand Island Catholic elementary school

Supporters of a new Catholic elementary school in Grand Island say they’re delighted with the progress of the campaign so far.

More than $6.8 million in pledges have been received, and supporters are just beginning the public portion of the campaign.

The campaign, called “Grounded in Faith — Building Our Future,” was launched Wednesday night at an event at Riverside Golf Course, attended by more than 200 people.

The goal of the campaign is $11 million. Grand Island Central Catholic needs $9 million to build the school, which will serve pre-kindergartners through fifth grade. Organizers hope to designate $2 million to the Bishop Golka Legacy Fund, ensuring that the school will continue to operate for decades.

A campaign video was unveiled at the event. The video included testimony from future students of the elementary school “to a group of people who have been supporters of this process since the beginning,” Central Catholic principal Jordan Engle said Thursday.

Organizers are “really, really pleased with where we are in this process right now,” Engle said.

Pledges raised so far are the result of private requests for funding. “We’ve yet to go out and ask the public for their support as well,” he said.

As they talk to people, officials find that support for a Catholic elementary school is not temporary, Engle said.

“It is support that is deep and meaningful from the community — from people who have been Central Catholic supporters for a long time and those who just want to see something happen in Grand Island that’s going to help the future of our community,” Engle said.

A Catholic elementary school will help the city by having an “additional choice of education and having something that’s going to attract young families back to Grand Island, when the option of a Catholic elementary school is there,” he said.

There are “so many exciting things ahead” that the project is “easy for people to get behind,” Engle said. Wednesday’s turnout “was a testament to that,” he said.

The elementary school will be built on the northwest side of the current building. “As you drive down 13th, it’ll look very different in a couple of years,” Engle said.

The school’s cafeteria will be remodeled as part of the project.

Grand Island Central Catholic currently educates students in sixth through 12th grades.

“I am overjoyed with the reaction we’re receiving,” Jolene Wojcik, the executive director of the Central Catholic Development Foundation, said in a news release. “For years, benefactors told us Grand Island needs a Catholic elementary school to complement our current curriculum. We heard them, and after much discernment and prayer, we eagerly took on the project. Now our donors are responding with their gifts, showing a willingness to support the project.”

Officials decided to go ahead with the project in early February, Engle said.

Wednesday’s campaign event was called “An Evening for Education for Central Catholic Elementary School.” Among those attending were the Rev. William Dendinger, bishop emeritus of the Grand Island Catholic Diocese, as well as other diocesan officials and major campaign donors.

“Of course, our honorary chairs attended,” Wojcik said in the news release. “They have all been gracious in publicly supporting the campaign in this unique way. The honorary chairs — Dr. John and Barbara Reilly, Kim and Tom Dinsdale, Mike and Jean Hamik and Tom and Sue Pirnie — are all pillars of the Grand Island community. Our campaign’s general chairs, Dr. John and Katie Goering, Brett and Kristen Klein and Matt and Kristen Maser, were also in attendance.”

Those chairs “play a major role” in strategizing with Wojcik and Engle “each week on the campaign’s direction. We are grateful to have these leaders of Grand Island, as well as Central Catholic, as members of our leadership team,” she said.

A longtime proponent of the grade school is the Rev. James Golka, bishop of the Diocese of Colorado Springs. The Grand Island native and GICC graduate did not attend the dinner, but instead delivered his support through a recorded video message.

“When Bishop Golka served in our diocese, he spoke with great passion over the idea of adding a grade school,” Wojcik said in the news release. “We’re honored he made the effort to record a message of gratitude and inspiration.”

“I cannot thank our volunteers enough for their efforts,” Wojcik concluded. “They are our campaign ambassadors taking the message to the people, addressing questions and concerns, while encouraging others to join in this historic effort. It is a tough task, but they are not intimidated by the work required to secure support.”