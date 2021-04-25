$750,000 needed for new state veterans cemetery

Rather than raising money for upcoming Hero Flights, the sole focus of local veterans leadership is raising money for the new Nebraska State Veterans Cemetery.

The group needs to have $750,000 by Aug. 1 to pay the local share of the project, which will expand and improve the existing Grand Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Capital Avenue.

The fundraising campaign will officially kick off May 11.

But Hall County Veterans Service officer Don Shuda would love to see contributions start rolling in now.

The money is being collected through the Hall County Hero Flight Association. Donations made through Go Big Give will go toward the cemetery project. Go Big Give is set for May 6, but people already may donate at GoBigGive.org.

As part of the project, the Veterans Cemetery and more than 20 additional acres will become the Nebraska State Veterans Cemetery.

The cost is $7.5 million, most of which will be covered by veterans officials at the federal and state levels.

Local organizers are responsible for $750,000, or 10% of the total. About $147,000 has been raised already, leaving a remaining amount of about $600,000.