$750,000 needed for new state veterans cemetery

Rather than raising money for upcoming Hero Flights, the sole focus of local veterans leadership is raising money for the new Nebraska State Veterans Cemetery.
The group needs to have $750,000 by Aug. 1 to pay the local share of the project, which will expand and improve the existing Grand Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Capital Avenue.
The fundraising campaign will officially kick off May 11.
But Hall County Veterans Service officer Don Shuda would love to see contributions start rolling in now.
The money is being collected through the Hall County Hero Flight Association. Donations made through Go Big Give will go toward the cemetery project. Go Big Give is set for May 6, but people already may donate at GoBigGive.org.
As part of the project, the Veterans Cemetery and more than 20 additional acres will become the Nebraska State Veterans Cemetery.
The cost is $7.5 million, most of which will be covered by veterans officials at the federal and state levels.
Local organizers are responsible for $750,000, or 10% of the total. About $147,000 has been raised already, leaving a remaining amount of about $600,000.
Until now, the cemetery was open only to members of the Grand Island Veterans Home. Spouses were buried there only if they were Veterans Home members at the time of their deaths. The Nebraska State Veterans Cemetery will accept veterans from across Nebraska and the nation.
The original cemetery was established solely for burial of members of the Soldiers and Sailors Home, which later became the Grand Island Veterans Home.
After 131 years, the Veterans Home moved to Kearney “leaving behind the hallowed ground that is the final resting place of generations of veterans whose service dates back as far as the Civil War,” Shuda wrote in a fundraising letter.
The cemetery will allow veterans “to be interred closer to home and their loved ones so that their everlasting memorial can be more greatly appreciated,” Shuda wrote.
Organizers have established eight categories for donors. The Hero level honors those who donate $100,000. Below that are Valor, which is $50,000; Freedom, $25,000; Liberty, $10,000; Old Glory, $5,000; Courage, $1,000; Honor, $500, and Patriot, no amount specified.
Those who give $1,000 or more will have their names placed on a donor wall and receive other recognition, including a commemorative medallion.
Those who donate less than $1,000 will receive a commemorative medallion and a certificate of appreciation.
Donors of $1,000 and more will receive recognition at the public dedication ceremony.
Those who donate $500 or less will have their names listed in the dedication ceremony program.
Pledges are not being accepted. Organizers need $750,000 in the bank by the beginning of August.
Local organizers are soliciting funds from individuals, businesses and foundations. The popular Hamburger Nights will resume in June at the United Veterans Club.
The members of the Hall County Hero Flight Association board of directors are Shuda, Don Smith, Judy Shuda, Kim Wells, Pam Lancaster, Joannie Leisinger, Mike Ponte, Stan Bilslend, VirJeanne Baker, Kayleen Riley, Karen Schrader, Justin Bstandig, Dan Naranjo and Jay Vavricek.
Members of the cemetery committee include Shuda, Smith and Naranjo.