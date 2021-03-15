A Grand plan: Historic theater in Grand Island could reopen by July, foundation president says

For more than a year, the Grand Theater, 316 W. Third St., has had it doors closed to film lovers due the COVID-19 pandemic.
But that separation may be coming to an end. Craig Hand, president of the Grand Theatre Foundation, said the Grand’s doors may reopen again in July.
“Or, maybe sooner,” he said.
One of the main criteria for reopening the Grand, Hand said, “is the availability of good film.”
He said that, with theaters closed across the county, big budget films that were ready for release last year, were withheld. But there’s light at the end of the tunnel as theaters are reopening with limited audience capacities.
“It is a start,” Hand said. “We know it is coming with all the vaccinations that are going on. We will get it done.”
Hand said the board wants to wait until health restrictions are lifted and people can once again fill the theater to see their favorite films.
“We want them to get the experience of the full theater, but we don’t want to endanger anybody.”
The Grand Theater closed in March 2020.
Hand said the Grand Foundation, which operates the theater, had good cash reserves when it was forced to shut down due to the pandemic. The cash reserves took care of ongoing expenses, such as utility bills and insurance.
At the time theater closed, Hand said, it was being prepared for new seating.
“That was a very expensive project,” he said. “That was put on hold until we knew when we would be able to open again.”
Hand said some fundraising still is needed for the seating project, but he hopes it can be completed this year.
“We are looking at way things are changing and trying to adapt,” he said. “We are never really sure what is needed to be done. It kind of depends on how things go.”
Hand said there might be another wave of COVID that they didn’t plan for.
“That could change everything,” he said. “But you just don’t know with the climate the way it is what is going to go on. It is hard to predict.”
Other than the new seating, Hand said, the Grand will be back to what had made it successful since it reopened more than 15 years ago.
“We are going to do like what we have done,” he said, “Get all the current movies and show them at a reasonable price and keep it family oriented.”
The Grand Foundation is a nonprofit organization. The theater is operated by volunteers.
Hand said that allows the Grand Foundation to make charitable donations to causes throughout the community, such as helping to pay off the old railroad station that houses the Hall County Historical Society.
The organization also has a scholarship program that goes to high school students who volunteer at theater.
“We try to do things that are community helpful,” he said.
The Grand is located in Grand Island’s historic Railside District. Its history goes back to the 1920s, when it was the Lydia Theatre, which was remodeled as the New Grand Theatre. It was due to reopen when it was destroyed by fire Dec. 8, 1936.
The theater was rebuilt and opened up five months later. It closed in 1986.
The Grand Foundation brought the theater back to life, kept its Art Deco facade, added a colorful neon sign and did a number of restoration jobs to keep the theater a living part of Grand Island’s heritage.
The renovation sparked a renaissance of Grand Island historic downtown, which now has been branded the Railside District to reflect the community’s railroad roots.
“We did it because we all had this nostalgia about the Grand,” Hand said. “We all grew up going there. There is a lot of memories. It was fun time and a different time in our lives.”
To learn more about the Grand Theater, visit grandmovietheatre.com.