A Grand plan: Historic theater in Grand Island could reopen by July, foundation president says

At the time theater closed, Hand said, it was being prepared for new seating.

“That was a very expensive project,” he said. “That was put on hold until we knew when we would be able to open again.”

Hand said some fundraising still is needed for the seating project, but he hopes it can be completed this year.

“We are looking at way things are changing and trying to adapt,” he said. “We are never really sure what is needed to be done. It kind of depends on how things go.”

Hand said there might be another wave of COVID that they didn’t plan for.

“That could change everything,” he said. “But you just don’t know with the climate the way it is what is going to go on. It is hard to predict.”

Other than the new seating, Hand said, the Grand will be back to what had made it successful since it reopened more than 15 years ago.

“We are going to do like what we have done,” he said, “Get all the current movies and show them at a reasonable price and keep it family oriented.”

The Grand Foundation is a nonprofit organization. The theater is operated by volunteers.