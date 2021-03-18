‘A perfect storm’: Federal dollars, lower COVID numbers, ‘more courageous’ people and spring break lift airport director’s spirits

Total enplanements for February was 3,648, including a charter for 106 to Laughlin, Nev.

“We would have been well over 4,000 (boardings) if we didn’t have all those canceled flights,” Olson said.

He attributes the positive trend to improving passenger confidence as COVID-19 conditions continue to improve nationwide.

“People are becoming more courageous. They’re tired of being pent up for over a year,” Olson said. “It’s spring break. A lot of families are flying. It’s a perfect storm for us.”

Transportation Security Administration screened more than 2 million people a day nationwide last week, he added.

“At the low point, they were screening less than 100,000 last April and May,” Olson said. “Business is picking up.”

Though passenger numbers are down 34% compared to last year, he is optimistic passenger numbers will continue to increase going into spring and summer.

“I see that number significantly turning around to positive at the end of next month,” Olson said.

“I’m sure we’ll have well over 4,000 enplanements, maybe even closer to 5,000, in March, and that’s the most we’ve had since a year ago in February.”

He added, “I don’t know if this is a quick surge and things are going to tail off. It remains to be seen if it will be sustainable at those levels.”

