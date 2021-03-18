‘A perfect storm’: Federal dollars, lower COVID numbers, ‘more courageous’ people and spring break lift airport director’s spirits

Central Nebraska Regional Airport expects to receive American Rescue Plan funds this spring.
The funds would go toward COVID-19 expenses and concession reimbursements, CNRA Executive Director Mike Olson told the Hall County Airport Authority on Wednesday.
The $1.9 trillion economic relief bill was signed into law Friday by President Joe Biden.
“Airports will receive $8 billion of that $1.9 trillion, of which $6.49 billion will go to airports for costs related to the coronavirus,” Olson said. “That’s operating costs, payroll costs, insurance, all that stuff.”
The airport is not likely to receive detailed guidance from the Federal Aviation Administration on what the measure will do for Grand Island until later this spring, he said.
Concessions relief is also expected to be a part of the $8 billion dedicated to airports, Olson said. These are businesses located at airports that engage in the sale of goods and services, such as retail and food and beverage services.
“There was also quite a bit of money set aside for ground handlers,” he said.
Olson said the funds are appreciated.
“It keeps us moving along,” he said. “There are a lot of restrictions on this money, more so than the original CARES Act grant that came out last year at this time.”
More information will be available, Olson said, at the airport authority’s next meeting on April 21.
“I don’t even want to venture a guess at this point,” he said. “But I believe there is more money in this next plan for concession offsets.”
Meanwhile, airport enplanements continue to improve.
In February, Allegiant had 1,936 boardings, which is a 35% decrease from February 2020, Olson reported. Last February, there were nearly 3,000 boardings.
They had one canceled flight on Feb. 1 because of freezing fog and low ceilings.
American Airlines had 1,606 enplanements and completed 47 out of 60 total flights.
“If it wasn’t weather here, it was weather in Dallas. We had numerous cancellations the week Dallas had that snowstorm and high winds and power outages,” Olson said. “They really took a beating.”
He added, “It’s rare that Dallas has that kind of weather, but it does happen once in a while.”
American had nearly 2,100 enplanements in February 2020.
In the past two weeks, American has been averaging above a 90% load factor, Olson noted.
“They’ve just been gangbusters with all the passengers (they’ve had),” he said.
Total enplanements for February was 3,648, including a charter for 106 to Laughlin, Nev.
“We would have been well over 4,000 (boardings) if we didn’t have all those canceled flights,” Olson said.
He attributes the positive trend to improving passenger confidence as COVID-19 conditions continue to improve nationwide.
“People are becoming more courageous. They’re tired of being pent up for over a year,” Olson said. “It’s spring break. A lot of families are flying. It’s a perfect storm for us.”
Transportation Security Administration screened more than 2 million people a day nationwide last week, he added.
“At the low point, they were screening less than 100,000 last April and May,” Olson said. “Business is picking up.”
Though passenger numbers are down 34% compared to last year, he is optimistic passenger numbers will continue to increase going into spring and summer.
“I see that number significantly turning around to positive at the end of next month,” Olson said.
“I’m sure we’ll have well over 4,000 enplanements, maybe even closer to 5,000, in March, and that’s the most we’ve had since a year ago in February.”
He added, “I don’t know if this is a quick surge and things are going to tail off. It remains to be seen if it will be sustainable at those levels.”