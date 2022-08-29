A State Fair tradition: A big crowd for Older Nebraskans Day

For the second year in a row, bands from the ‘60s and an arena full of fans — many of them in their 60s — had a good time together at the Nebraska State Fair.

“Hey, Baby, They’re Playing Our Song” was one of the tunes played by the Buckinghams, and that line could very well have been uttered by couples in the crowd.

When the Association started singing “Windy,” a group of women couldn’t remain in their seats. Later, other people joined in the dancing.

One couple held each other snugly as they danced to “Cherish,” another Association hit.

The energy level went up a couple of notches when Gary Puckett took the stage with “Lady Willpower.”

Puckett told the audience the Happy Together tour has visited 56 cities since June 1, and the Grand Island crowd was the biggest and the best.

Puckett announced he will turn 80 in October. Because it was his final date with the tour, the other Happy Together musicians joined him onstage to wish him a happy birthday. He noted that one member of the Cowsills is 63. “Oh, to be 63 again,” Puckett said.

Puckett turned over a portion of “Young Girl” to members of the audience. He then pulled out his cellphone and videotaped the crowd singing the song.

The Older Nebraskans Day drew its usual big crowd to the Heartland Events Center. The concert was billed as a sellout, although there were a few seats remaining near the back of the floor level chairs.

Referring to the average age of concertgoers, one member of the audience joked that security wouldn’t need to check their IDs.

You probably don’t need to be reminded that the groups in the Happy Together tour sold a lot of records. Puckett, for instance, outsold the Beatles in 1968. The Turtles sold 40 million records.

One of the Association’s three singers was founding member Jules Alexander.

Before one song, Alexander told audience members to sing along if they knew parts of the song. “If you don’t know the parts, don’t, OK?”

The Buckinghams included original members Carl Giammarese and Nick Fortuna.

Fortuna talked about an appearance the band made on the Smothers Brothers’ TV show. The people on the show assumed the band was from England. The stage manager told them they’d be served fish and chips for dinner. “We’re Italians from the west side of Chicago,” Fortuna said.

In addition to “Hair” and other songs, the Cowsills sang the theme to “Love, American Style.” The group’s version of that theme was used during the show’s first season.

Among the most fortunate spectators were Julie and Leo Getzfred, who are retired teachers from Hastings. They had prime seats in the front row, even though Julie Getzfred just bought the tickets Sunday. Going online Saturday, she was informed the show was sold out. Giving it one last chance Sunday, she was surprised to find tickets were available. The Happy Together Tour was assigned a certain number of tickets. When the bands gave the word they didn’t need all of them, some of those tickets were released Sunday.

One of the Getzfreds’ friends, Tom Jaworski, gave them a warning about being so close to the bands. “When they empty their spit valves, duck,” he said.

Two other people in the front row, Dennis and Kris Stoltenberg, brought two old record albums to the show. The Stoltenbergs, who live northwest of Grand Island, were hoping the musicians would autograph a Cowsills’ album and the greatest hits of Gary Puckett and the Union Gap. Kris Stoltenberg purchased the Cowsills’ album with her babysitting money when she was 12 or 13.

Duane and Jean Olsufka made the trip from Columbus. Jean’s favorite act was no mystery. “The Turtles!” she said. “I wish they still had Flo and Eddie.”

The Olsufkas also attended the Happy Together Tour last year. She is 68 and he’s 63. “She’s a cougar,” Duane said.

Sitting together were four Grand Island women — Mickie Bumann, Verna Arnall, Gen Fredrickson and Sheila Smith. Buckmann is 85, Arnall is 88 and Fredrickson is 90. Smith is in her 70s.

After the concert, the women planned to visit the Pineapple Whip stand and the Nebraska Cattlemen Beef Pit. Smith has had the prime rib many times, and it never lets her down.

In the second row were Pam and Bill Kuester of Neligh and Lynne and Jim Scholl of Elgin. The Kuesters are friends of the Scholls, whose daughter bought the good seats. “It’s kind of who you hang with,” Bill Kuester explained.

A group of six people in the second row included Steve and Vera Thorpe of Grand Island and two people from Iowa. After enjoying the show last year, the Thorpes invited others to join them.

Sally Mackeprang of Papillion came to Grand Island for the concert. “Just needed to get out and have some fun” said Mackeprang, who was joined by her husband, Gary, and sister-in-law, who lives in Crete.

After the show, Sally Mackeprang planned to have a corn dog. Because they were at the fair, “I’ve got to get something on a stick,” she said.

In the elevated seats were four friends from Spencer, Chambers and O’Neill. The women all wore the same shirt, which read, “If we get in trouble, it’s my Besties’ fault, because I listened to her.”

What kind of trouble might they get up to?

“It’s hard telling. We’re seniors, so we don’t care,” said Tootie Roby, 79, of Spencer.