Grand Island might get the opportunity to have students learn about careers in the utilities department.

The Grand Island City Council approved an addition of .15 full-time equivalents for the utilities department during a meeting on Tuesday, April 11. The FTEs will go towards internship position during the summer,

The Grand Island Utilities Department has applied for the Work in Water Mini-Grant, sponsored by Wichita State University. The grant will provide funding to water utility departments to host water education and career exploration programs for local high school students.

The grant will provide $4,000 for a paid summer internship position in the utilities water department. The position would run for seven weeks this summer, with the intern working for 40 hours a week and paid $12/hour.

The grant will also allow Wichita State University to travel to Grand Island and co-host a one-day educational event at the Utility Customer Service Center. Up to 20 high school students will be given a presentation on the utilities department by city staff and a tour of the pumping station and water treatment facility.

The Work in Water Mini-Grant will give Grand Island the opportunity to get more students interested in utility careers, thus strengthening the utilities department.

The addition was approved, 10-0, with Mayor Roger Steele wanting to reach out to Wichita State University.