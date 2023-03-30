Grand Island's longtime Building Department director is proud of the city's growth and of how safely and securely the buildings have been built.

Craig Lewis, who will retire Friday, has headed the city's Building Department since 1990. He became a city employee in 1981, when the department was a division of the Public Works Department.

In 1981, the malls were built, "but to the west of 281 there wasn't a whole lot of construction," he says.

Looking over annual construction figures, Lewis points to the "tremendous growth" the city has enjoyed since then.

It's nice to know he's been part of helping to produce a "nice, strong community," he said.

Building inspectors, mayors and council members have all played a role in that growth, he said.

Some years have been very busy.

"One year, we did two Walmarts, the Heartland Events Center (and) the nine-story addition to St. Francis Hospital," he said.

The 11 people in Lewis' department include building, plumbing and electrical inspectors. In addition, the department is responsible for City Hall maintenance.

After a building project is complete, Lewis feels a sense of satisfaction in seeing the finished product.

When a house is done, the lights work, the thermostat functions and the water's safe to drink.

"All those things don't just happen," Lewis said.

They result from good trades people putting things together and from knowledgeable people making sure standards are met.

Before a home is finished, it's inspected at least 10 times. "And you can imagine for a hospital how much time it takes," Lewis said.

The Building Department regulates building and zoning codes.

The codes are a lot more detailed than they used to be.

Lewis still has a copy of the 1979 edition of the Uniform Building Code. That volume is small compared to the several books he now must consult.

Lewis, 69, knows his way around floor joists, re-bar and rafters.

That's because he used to build houses.

Lewis worked for several contractors after graduating in 1976 from Central Nebraska Community College in Hastings, where he studied construction management and architectural drafting.

Lewis graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1972. Then, two and a half years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln convinced him he didn't want to be an architect.

Following his education, one person he worked for was his uncle, Jim Bennett of Bennett Construction.

Lewis was busy after the tornadoes hit on June 3, 1980. He had just built a new house the year before. When disaster arrived, he and his wife had a two-week-old son.

The night of the tornadoes, Lewis was at the Kennel Club with his dog. He's glad he and the other people left, because the building was wiped out.

Luckily, his own house wasn't damaged, but they were without power and water "for a number of weeks."

His parents' home on Phoenix Street suffered major damage.

After the tornadoes blitzed the city, "my uncle and I went to work and started putting houses back together." It was "pandemonium for a while," he said.

They worked from sunup to sundown.

Ever since then, when he sees TV coverage of tornado damage in other cities, he can relate.

When Lewis became a city employee in 1981, he was a building inspector.

Grand Island, he says, has many good, hard-working employees.

Lewis worked on the first 13 homes built by Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity.

In addition, he and his kids worked on the Stolley House at Stolley Park for a year and a half. "That was a fun project," he says.

After he retires, he might get back into those kinds of projects.

Growing up, his family taught him how to work.

"I'm not afraid to get my hands dirty," he says.

Lewis and his wife, Barbara, have been married since 1977.

They have four children. Sam is an engineer in Lincoln. Pete, who lives in Onawa, Iowa, was inducted into the Grand Island Senior High Islander Football Hall of Fame last fall. One daughter, Elizabeth Mingus, is a speech pathologist in Grand Island. The other daughter, Mary Berlie, is president of the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp.