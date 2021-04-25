Airbnbs are right at home in Grand Island

People who are concerned about the coronavirus might prefer an Airbnb because each unit has its own furnace and air duct system.

Sometimes, couples book an Airbnb for one night just to get away, Weinrich said.

Owners of Airbnbs sometimes have to act fast.

A traveling physical therapist left one of the downtown units on Easter Sunday. Weinrich had to leave her Easter dinner at home to get the suite ready for a traveling nurse. “Three of us had to come clean it and get it ready, because he came in the same day,” she said.

Weinrich is involved in another Airbnb. She and her husband, operating as Weinrich Development, have a location on Plum Street.

It’s occupied by two neonatal intensive care unit nurses, a husband and wife, who are working at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

The Weinrichs used to rent a room in their own home to travelers. She met people from Switzerland, Italy and China.

When Weinrich travels, she tries to stay at Airbnbs. Weinrich, who also works as a Realtor for Century 21, likes the personal treatment she receives.