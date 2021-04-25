Airbnbs are right at home in Grand Island

Why would people choose an Airbnb over a hotel room?
The rooms are furnished and guests have everything they need, said Sonja Weinrich, who’s involved in four Grand Island Airbnbs.
Towels and linen are provided. Kitchens are equipped with plates, cups and some seasonings. People ask whether they need to bring their own coffee makers and towels. “I have everything you can possibly need,” Weinrich reassures them. The units have two bedrooms.
Renting an Airbnb is comparable to renting two hotel rooms, she said. The cost of one of Weinrich’s Airbnbs is $105 per night. You also pay a $30 cleaning fee when you check out.
While some people use an Airbnb for only a night or two, many of the guests stay three months or longer. In the case of Weinrich’s operations, many of them work in the medical industry.
People interested in staying at an Airbnb visit www.airbnb.com. The company behind the website, which is based in San Francisco, was originally known as AirBedandBreakfast.
Weinrich and her husband, Gary, are two of the owners of Paramount Development. The other two are Pat and Kris O’Neill.
Paramount has three Airbnbs in the old Sears building, 411 W. Third St., in downtown Grand Island.
Paramount Development bought two condos in the building, which is owned by Ray O’Connor.
Those two condos include three Airbnbs. A traveling nurse is staying in one of the units.
Another houses an intensive care unit nurse who works at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. He’s accompanied by his wife, who works from home. The tenant before them stayed for a year.
Weinrich leaves another unit, Suite G, open for daily and short-term usage.
Also in the building is a long-term rental apartment. It currently houses two traveling medical personnel, who signed a year lease.
At an Airbnb, Weinrich notes, people can relax in their own private spaces and cook their own meals. They also have access to a fitness room and lounge, both in the building.
Many Airbnb guests seem drawn to downtown areas. In Grand Island, they’re close to restaurants such as Sin City, Wave Pizza, the Chocolate Bar and 40 North Tap + Grille. Weinrich said they also enjoy the martini bar at J. Alfred Prufrock’s and the nearby antique shops.
She likes housing medical personnel, partly because the work they do is good for the community. They’re also responsible tenants.
The traveling medical people generally work on three-month contracts. Many medical people find their temporary housing at www.furnishedfinder.com.
People who are concerned about the coronavirus might prefer an Airbnb because each unit has its own furnace and air duct system.
Sometimes, couples book an Airbnb for one night just to get away, Weinrich said.
Owners of Airbnbs sometimes have to act fast.
A traveling physical therapist left one of the downtown units on Easter Sunday. Weinrich had to leave her Easter dinner at home to get the suite ready for a traveling nurse. “Three of us had to come clean it and get it ready, because he came in the same day,” she said.
Weinrich is involved in another Airbnb. She and her husband, operating as Weinrich Development, have a location on Plum Street.
It’s occupied by two neonatal intensive care unit nurses, a husband and wife, who are working at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.
The Weinrichs used to rent a room in their own home to travelers. She met people from Switzerland, Italy and China.
When Weinrich travels, she tries to stay at Airbnbs. Weinrich, who also works as a Realtor for Century 21, likes the personal treatment she receives.
Jon Myers has five Airbnbs in downtown Grand Island — two at Kinkaider’s and three in the Yancey building. At Kinkaider’s, one is on the main floor and one is above the craft brewing company.
Information can be found online under Michelson Lofts and Grand Island Furnished Lodging.
Some people choose Airbnbs because the hotels are full. But a lot of people now seem to prefer Airbnbs, Myers said.
It depends on people’s preferences and how comfortable they are using the internet, he said.
Demand for Airbnbs in Grand Island was strong until the pandemic hit, Myers said, But business is rebounding.
In the Airbnb business, Myers has hosted people from California to New York. Some of the people who use them are construction foreman and electricians. The latter group is doing work at JBS.
Grand Island is home to many other Airbnbs. Many of them are in private homes throughout the city.
Myers’ business partner at the Yancey puts her house on airbnb.com. When someone rents it, she goes to Arizona.
“I wish I had that problem, but I don’t,” Myers said.