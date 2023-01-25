Airport expects high-flying numbers this year

Central Nebraska Regional Airport has a chance this year to approach or break its all-time record of 71,000 enplanements, set in 2019.

Airport Executive Director Mike Olson told the Grand Island City Council Tuesday night that, if things go well, the airport could see 72,000 or 73,000 enplanements this year.

That's assuming that we're not hit with another pandemic or that pilot shortages worsen.

In 2022, the Grand Island airport had 65,450 enplanements. Those passengers were divided equally between American Airlines and Allegiant flights. "It was almost a 50-50 split. We've never seen that before," Olson said.

The 2022 number was "about the fourth-highest we've ever had," Olson said.

Since August, American Airlines has been serving Grand Island with a 65-seat jet, which replaced a 50-seat aircraft.

Also at Tuesday's meeting, the council approved the purchase of 75 portable radios for the Grand Island Police Department at a cost of $547,604.25.

The model is a Motorola APX800.

Police Chief Kevin Denney said the newest handheld radio the department has is eight years old and out of warranty. If the department were to replace those radios with the same technology, they would become obsolete and basically worthless, Denney said.

Currently, Grand Island police communicate via UHF. "That's 50-year-old radio technology," Capt. Jim Duering said in an interview.

The movement is toward a VHF truncated system, which will allow all first responders to communicate with each other.

Right now, Grand Island police aren't able to communicate on handheld radios with agencies that have already gone to VHF technology.

"Currently, with our handhelds, we can't talk to the State Patrol. We can't talk to Kearney PD. We can't talk to Buffalo County. And that presents a big problem, because we do interact with them on a lot of issues on a regular basis," Denney told the City Council.

Because it's multi-band, the APX8000 will also operate on current analog UHF systems.

Councilman Mike Paulick asked if the purchase of the radios would qualify for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. They would qualify, said Finance Director Patrick Brown. The council would have to choose to pursue such action.

Shortly before the police radios were addressed, the council gave permission to the Grand Island Fire Department to apply for a grant to purchase 70 similar radios.

Earlier in the meeting, Brown talked about possible uses of ARPA funds. The city has about $5.5 million available. The money must be allocated by Dec. 31, 2024, and has to be spent by Dec. 31, 2026.

Brown said investment in the Conestoga Marketplace redevelopment would qualify for an ARPA funding expenditure.

Former Mayor Jay Vavricek said if members of the public had a choice, the Conestoga Marketplace would probably not be No. 1 on their list of ARPA recipients.

Mayor Roger Steele assured Vavricek that a public hearing will be held down the road.

In addition, the council approved the purchase of a bucket truck for Parks and Recreation's maintenance division. The articulating telescopic aerial truck, priced at $155,669, replaces a 1995 Chevy 3500 Cheyenne bucket truck.

Among other things, council members also agreed to pay $29,900 for the preliminary design of the West Connector extension to the hike and bike trail. The 10-foot wide trail will be 1.4 miles long.

Council member Chuck Haase asked about both expenditures. He asked why Parks and Recreation needs a 40-foot bucket truck rather than a 22-foot truck. Parks and Recreation Director Todd McCoy said the parks superintendent needs the extra height because the department does a lot of tree trimming and pruning.

Regarding the hike and bike extension, Haase asked if city staff members would be able to do the design work. Interim Public Works Director Keith Kurz said city staff members are qualified, but he doesn't have enough people to do the work. McCoy said the design work is necessary for the city to apply for a grant.

Also at Tuesday's meeting, the council denied a request from Duysen Enterprises, doing business as The Upper Deck, for a Class C liquor license and liquor manager designation for Aaron Duysen.