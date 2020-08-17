AMC Theaters

In this April 29, 2020, file photo, the AMC sign appears at AMC Burbank 16 movie theater complex in Burbank, Calif.

 AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

AMC Classic Grand Island 7 will reopen on Sept. 3.

According to the AMC website, upon reopening all moviegoers will be required to wear a face mask at all times unless they are eating or drinking in the theater. Each theater will be limited to 30% capacity.

While no show times have been set as of Monday morning, AMC said its plans to show new release films such as “Unhinged,” “The New Mutants,” and “Tenet.” It also plans to screen classic films such as “Back to the Future,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Black Panther,” “The Empire Strikes Back,” “Ghostbusters,” “The Goonies,” “Grease” and “Inception.”

