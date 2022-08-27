Another edition of central Nebraska tidbits

It’s time again to share a few things I’ve learned about central Nebraska.
Here are some of the recent bits of knowledge I've gained:
-- It rains twice a year in Grand Island -- when the D.C. Lynch Carnival is here and Husker Harvest Days.
-- There is never a good time for both elevators to be out of commission at the Yancey.
-- The ladies of St. Libory Catholic Church are accomplished noodle makers.
-- A lot of people don’t want to see a roundabout at Five Points.
-- It’s always fun to see what socks Steve White is wearing.
What else have I learned?
-- Keeping pigeons out of the Eddy Street underpass is a big deal.
-- Hall County residents get upset about property tax valuations.
-- Just to show I’ve been around, I know how to get to North Fun Park.
-- Construction can make it hard to get to Northwest High School. For a while, making it to Heartland Lutheran was almost impossible.
-- Grand Island doesn't have just parks on the ground. We have Sky Park.
-- A lot of Hastings College students -- especially athletes -- come from Colorado.
-- Two Grand Island high schools have graduations at the same time on the same day.
-- An average Fonner Park race meet includes snow, rain and 80-degree temperatures.
-- Some people refer to Old Potash as Old Pot for short.
-- People rave about the root beer at the Chicken Coop.
-- You can tell when Tonja Brown is at an event. You see the "Tonja" license plate in the parking lot.
-- Some people call the jail in Aurora the Hamilton County Hilton.
-- The men's group at Peace Lutheran Church is a dedicated bunch.
-- In the early 1980s, Starr was the only elementary school in Grand Island with air conditioning.
-- Holiday Express has a 23-passenger luxury coach with mood lighting.
What else have I found?
-- Because Grand Island now has a Dunkin', there aren’t as many reasons to go to Hastings.
Education is rewarding.
I have learned to appreciate the Scenic Loup River Valley.
Here's one of many good things about Grand Island:
Outside St. Mary's Cathedral on Sunday mornings, you can buy corn Mike Kube just picked that morning.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.