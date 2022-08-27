Another edition of central Nebraska tidbits

It’s time again to share a few things I’ve learned about central Nebraska.

Here are some of the recent bits of knowledge I've gained:

-- It rains twice a year in Grand Island -- when the D.C. Lynch Carnival is here and Husker Harvest Days.

-- There is never a good time for both elevators to be out of commission at the Yancey.

-- The ladies of St. Libory Catholic Church are accomplished noodle makers.

-- A lot of people don’t want to see a roundabout at Five Points.

-- It’s always fun to see what socks Steve White is wearing.

What else have I learned?

-- Keeping pigeons out of the Eddy Street underpass is a big deal.

-- Hall County residents get upset about property tax valuations.

-- Just to show I’ve been around, I know how to get to North Fun Park.

-- Construction can make it hard to get to Northwest High School. For a while, making it to Heartland Lutheran was almost impossible.

-- Grand Island doesn't have just parks on the ground. We have Sky Park.

-- A lot of Hastings College students -- especially athletes -- come from Colorado.

-- Two Grand Island high schools have graduations at the same time on the same day.

-- An average Fonner Park race meet includes snow, rain and 80-degree temperatures.

-- Some people refer to Old Potash as Old Pot for short.

-- People rave about the root beer at the Chicken Coop.

-- You can tell when Tonja Brown is at an event. You see the "Tonja" license plate in the parking lot.

-- Some people call the jail in Aurora the Hamilton County Hilton.

-- The men's group at Peace Lutheran Church is a dedicated bunch.

-- In the early 1980s, Starr was the only elementary school in Grand Island with air conditioning.

-- Holiday Express has a 23-passenger luxury coach with mood lighting.

What else have I found?

-- Because Grand Island now has a Dunkin', there aren’t as many reasons to go to Hastings.

Education is rewarding.

I have learned to appreciate the Scenic Loup River Valley.

Here's one of many good things about Grand Island:

Outside St. Mary's Cathedral on Sunday mornings, you can buy corn Mike Kube just picked that morning.