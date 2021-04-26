Arboretum’s sign partly a memorial to late parks superintendent of Grand Island

In addition to labor, GH Construction donated the cost of the materials to install the footings underneath the sign, the block wall on which the sign is mounted and all of the stone that wraps around it.

“We donated everything except for the actual signs that were mounted,” said Dustin Hasselmann, owner of GH Construction.

Hasselmann did not know Bostelman, but he enjoyed hearing stories from people and admired his involvement in the planting of all the trees “and how much care he took in it,” he said.

“I got to know a little bit about him just with speaking with people as the sign was being constructed and designed,” Hasselmann said.

He said he liked the plans that organizers had come up with and felt the sign was “a good memorial for Gregg.”

“I was happy to do it,” Hasselmann said.

The sign was erected by Love Signs.

The group tried to make the sign low-maintenance and as resistant to vandals as possible, Joni Bostelman said.

The project is not done. Burrows plans to add flowers and landscape the area.

More trees and a walkway may be added in the future, Joni Bostelman said.