Arc of Central Nebraska announces Catalyst Awards winners

For more than 60 years, The Arc has been an important voice in fighting for equal rights and equal access for services for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.

In the Grand Island area, The Arc of Central Nebraska provides legislative advocacy, self-advocacy training and educational training for people in Hall and Howard counties.

“The Catalyst Awards are a way to recognize those in our community who are instrumental in making our community inclusive,” said Julie Stahla, president of The Arc of Central Nebraska.

Stahla said from employers to teachers to social/religious organizations and self-advocates themselves, the community of Grand Island makes strides every day to be inclusive.

“The Arc of Central Nebraska’s mission and goal is to advocate for, and support families and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities so that they may have choices where they live, work and play,” she said. “These award winners are our partners in realizing these goals.”

The Catalyst Awards were established by the Arc of the United States in 2015.