Arc of Central Nebraska announces Catalyst Awards winners

The Arc of Central Nebraska has announced the six winners who will be honored for its annual Catalyst Awards.
This year’s honorees are:
— Karma Krajewski-Lewandowski, Educator of the Year
— YWCA, Employer of the Year
— Northwest High School Student Council, Organization of the Year
— Joan Fenney, Professional of the Year
— Lynn Redding, Self-Advocate of the Year
— Marge and Burnie Terman, Family of The Arc
The Catalyst Awards recognize individuals and organizations that are changing how society perceives and treats people with disabilities. Each honoree has done something remarkable that helps fulfill The Arc’s mission to promote and protect the human rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities
This is the second year for the Catalyst Awards, which honor people and organizations in Hall and Howard counties. Last year was the first time the awards were given.
The Arc of Central Nebraska is an affiliated chapter of the Arc of Nebraska and the Arc of the United States.
The Arc of Central Nebraska is a nonprofit that advocates for the rights and full participation of all children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Together with its network of members and affiliated chapters, it improves systems of supports and services, connect families, inspire communities and influence public policy.
For more than 60 years, The Arc has been an important voice in fighting for equal rights and equal access for services for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.
In the Grand Island area, The Arc of Central Nebraska provides legislative advocacy, self-advocacy training and educational training for people in Hall and Howard counties.
“The Catalyst Awards are a way to recognize those in our community who are instrumental in making our community inclusive,” said Julie Stahla, president of The Arc of Central Nebraska.
Stahla said from employers to teachers to social/religious organizations and self-advocates themselves, the community of Grand Island makes strides every day to be inclusive.
“The Arc of Central Nebraska’s mission and goal is to advocate for, and support families and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities so that they may have choices where they live, work and play,” she said. “These award winners are our partners in realizing these goals.”
The Catalyst Awards were established by the Arc of the United States in 2015.
“The diversity of the work being recognized is a shining example of how inclusion knows no bounds,” said Peter Berns, CEO of The Arc of the United States. “Our hope is by honoring these catalysts for change, we inspire others.”
Tickets for the awards presentation are $15 and are on sale now at arccentralne.org.
In addition to a Zoom link, you will get a dinner from one of three local restaurants The Arc has partnered with: Sin City, Lina’s or Napoli’s.
More information is available on the website or by calling Teshawna Sawyer, executive director of the Arc of Central Nebraska, at 308-379-8070.