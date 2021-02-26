Artists explore creativity during pandemic through exhibition

For three artists in Hastings, the pandemic became a journey of exploration.
The result is a union of three mediums in one piece.
An exhibition being hosted at Grand Island’s Studio K Gallery on March 5 will show the results of their self-exploration and collaboration in a time of great anxiety.
Chris Hochstetler, Kristine Allphin and Jack Sandeen, friends and all established artists, got together about six months ago and began having discussions on how the pandemic has affected creativity.
“That conversation moved on to human empathy and how we’re relating to each other in this environment, with distancing and anxiousness, and how critical creativity is to being human, and how that’s an interaction that happens socially,” Hochstetler said.
The artists chose to explore these feelings by creating art and bringing together their different mediums.
Hochstetler is a watercolorist, Sandeen is a printmaker and Allphin is a batiker, a technique that uses waxes and dyes in layers on paper.
The result was what Hochstetler calls “some extraordinary artwork.”
“To my knowledge, the three mediums have never been introduced to the public in the same piece,” he said.
The artwork is really a byproduct of a journey between three friends’ “discovery of each other through this process” and knowing each other more, and themselves, in these anxious times, Hochstetler said.
“It’s been a very life-giving, grace-filled experience that we decided we wanted to share it with the public,” he said. “We hope people can get some insights into the exploration by coming and seeing the artwork.”
Allphin called the collaboration an “extraordinary experience.”
“I’ve learned more about the creative process in this experiment than I’ve learned in any class or workshop,” Allphin said. “Working with these two truly creative geniuses has moved my thought process from an internal creative method to an external expression.”
Each step in the process pushed Allphin “to define and articulate why I do what I do.”
“When working alone, we don’t always have to clarify the why. Sometimes we don’t even understand the why, we just do,” she said. “But when working with other creatives, I found I had to listen, learn, figure out their language and try to best communicate the end vision.”
Allphin added, “They did the same with me.”
The upcoming exhibition will show 37 individual pieces and one collaborative piece.
This is only the beginning.
During the next 17 months, the artistic collaborative hopes to produce 20 large-scale pieces together.
The first large-scale piece will be unveiled Friday.
“When you look at it, it actually is starting to look like a piece that has been created by one artist, and I think that’s a product of the three of us getting closer and closer to each other as human beings,” Hochstetler said.
Exhibiting the artists’ individual works in their respective mediums will allow people to better appreciate how their styles have come together in one shared piece.
A reception will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. March 5 at Studio K Gallery, 112 W. Third St., in Grand Island.
For more about the collaborative and its artists, visit artistsunanchored.com.