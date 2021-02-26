Artists explore creativity during pandemic through exhibition

The artwork is really a byproduct of a journey between three friends’ “discovery of each other through this process” and knowing each other more, and themselves, in these anxious times, Hochstetler said.

“It’s been a very life-giving, grace-filled experience that we decided we wanted to share it with the public,” he said. “We hope people can get some insights into the exploration by coming and seeing the artwork.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Allphin called the collaboration an “extraordinary experience.”

“I’ve learned more about the creative process in this experiment than I’ve learned in any class or workshop,” Allphin said. “Working with these two truly creative geniuses has moved my thought process from an internal creative method to an external expression.”

Each step in the process pushed Allphin “to define and articulate why I do what I do.”

“When working alone, we don’t always have to clarify the why. Sometimes we don’t even understand the why, we just do,” she said. “But when working with other creatives, I found I had to listen, learn, figure out their language and try to best communicate the end vision.”

Allphin added, “They did the same with me.”