As many as 10 shots fired early Sunday in Grand Island

A 41-year-old Wood River man was struck in the leg and a vehicle window was shot out when bullets were fired Sunday morning in the area of East Seventh Street and Kimball Avenue.

Police believe as many as 10 shots were fired at about 3 a.m., said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

One of the bullets struck the leg of Sergio Lopez-Perez. It’s possible that he was struck inadvertently and not the target of the shooting, Duering said. He received medical attention for the wound.

The back window of a Chevy Tahoe, owned by Leticia Salpas, was broken. The value of the window was $500.

There are a lot of unanswered questions about the shots, Duering said.

“We haven’t found anybody who wants to tell us what they saw,” he said.