Association honors Fullerton’s Carlson as ‘outstanding principal’ for 2021

Tammy Carlson, elementary principal of Fullerton Elementary School, has been honored as the 2021 Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association Outstanding Principal.
Carlson has spent much of her career in education at Fullerton Public Schools, becoming principal 2009. She is also the district’s assessment coordinator and special education director.
Outstanding Principal candidates are selected based on nominations reviewed by NRCSA’s Scholarship and Awards Committee. One nomination stated, “(Carlson) has the respect of the students, parents, teachers and administrative team that allows her the flexibility and support to implement her plans when an area of deficit must be addressed.”
Under Carlson’s leadership, the school has been recognized with statewide and national awards.
Another nominator said: “Mrs. Carlson leads with an enormous amount of energy and creative drive … She is the leader. She takes the bullets and pushes through the challenging times with her ability to problem solve, get others to follow her lead and her never-give-up attitude.”
Carlson, who attended school in Central City, started her career in education teaching in a one-room schoolhouse. From 1995 to 1999 Carlson taught kindergarten through eighth grade at Belgrade Public School. From there she started teaching elementary school at Fullerton, and has remained with the district since.
Said one of Carlson’s nominators: “Mrs. Carlson is more than a principal; she is a leader, a motivator, a teacher, an inspiration and a cheerleader.”
Carlson was presented with the NRCSA Outstanding Principal Award March 26 at the NRCSA Spring Conference. Other awards that were presented were Outstanding Superintendent, Outstanding Board of Education Member, Outstanding Secondary Teacher, Outstanding Elementary Teacher, Outstanding Music Teacher, Outstanding ESU Staff Member and Outstanding Classified Staff Member.
The organization serves as an advocate and voice for rural schools and their students. There are 213 member schools in 90 counties and 26 legislative districts within Nebraska.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.