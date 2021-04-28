Association honors Fullerton’s Carlson as ‘outstanding principal’ for 2021

Tammy Carlson, elementary principal of Fullerton Elementary School, has been honored as the 2021 Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association Outstanding Principal.

Carlson has spent much of her career in education at Fullerton Public Schools, becoming principal 2009. She is also the district’s assessment coordinator and special education director.

Outstanding Principal candidates are selected based on nominations reviewed by NRCSA’s Scholarship and Awards Committee. One nomination stated, “(Carlson) has the respect of the students, parents, teachers and administrative team that allows her the flexibility and support to implement her plans when an area of deficit must be addressed.”

Under Carlson’s leadership, the school has been recognized with statewide and national awards.

Another nominator said: “Mrs. Carlson leads with an enormous amount of energy and creative drive … She is the leader. She takes the bullets and pushes through the challenging times with her ability to problem solve, get others to follow her lead and her never-give-up attitude.”