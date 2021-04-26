Aurora gets $1M grant for workforce housing efforts

Aurora Housing Development Corp. has received a $1 million grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development and its Rural Workforce Housing Fund.
The funds will go toward creating affordable workforce housing, AHDC Executive Director Kelsey Bergen said.
AHDC will provide a 1-to-1 match of the grant dollars to generate Rural Workforce Housing Investment Funds for project financing.
“This grant is going to be a great resource for our community,” Bergen said. “It’s going to revolve funds for housing development for years to come. I think it’s a very positive award for us.”
AHDC President Janelle Seim said she was overwhelmed when she heard that Aurora had been awarded the grant.
“It was exciting,” Seim said. “Really, this is the community’s win. We are a volunteer organization. Everyone who worked on this grant application is a volunteer. All of the matching funds came from area businesses and foundations, which is telling. It tells you how much we need this project in the community and how much the community backs it.”
Workforce housing is one of Aurora’s greatest needs.
“(AHDC) completed a housing study in early 2020 that showed Aurora is lacking a significant amount of housing in that affordable housing price range,” Bergen said. “That’s anything from $100,000 to $200,000.”
She added, “We’re excited to be able to meet that need in our community.”
For people without access to affordable housing, life can be a struggle, Seim said.
“We’ve had people who have moved to town for jobs and they’ve had to live in their campers, they’ve had to rent for a long time, or commute until the housing market opens up,” she said. “It’s just a struggle for everyone.”
Funds will first go toward townhouses and single-family homes to be developed on the west side of Aurora.
“After that, there’s a whole funding plan of a bunch of different projects that can happen either in Aurora or around Hamilton County, where they can apply for those funds and receive them as a low-interest loan to do further development,” Bergen said.
Aurora has experienced significant population growth in the last decade.
“Even before that, I think our population has been growing since the ’70s,” she said. “Trying to keep up with that growth and the changes in what people need in housing stock has created the need for this type of housing.”
Increasing costs of construction materials, in part due to the pandemic, remains a concern for AHDC, Bergen said.
“That’s something we’re watching and working through in creating affordable housing because our houses do have to be at a specific price point to meet the requirements of the grant,” she said. “While it will be a struggle, it’s something we should be able to overcome.”
While Aurora has received funds before for housing, it has never received so large an amount, Bergen noted.
“It’s a great opportunity, especially when there were so many other communities that applied for the funds, too,” she said. “It is an honor for us to be awarded them.”
For more information about RWHF, visit opportunity.nebraska.gov/program/workforce-housing-f
und.