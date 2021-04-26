Aurora gets $1M grant for workforce housing efforts

She added, “We’re excited to be able to meet that need in our community.”

For people without access to affordable housing, life can be a struggle, Seim said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve had people who have moved to town for jobs and they’ve had to live in their campers, they’ve had to rent for a long time, or commute until the housing market opens up,” she said. “It’s just a struggle for everyone.”

Funds will first go toward townhouses and single-family homes to be developed on the west side of Aurora.

“After that, there’s a whole funding plan of a bunch of different projects that can happen either in Aurora or around Hamilton County, where they can apply for those funds and receive them as a low-interest loan to do further development,” Bergen said.

Aurora has experienced significant population growth in the last decade.

“Even before that, I think our population has been growing since the ’70s,” she said. “Trying to keep up with that growth and the changes in what people need in housing stock has created the need for this type of housing.”

Increasing costs of construction materials, in part due to the pandemic, remains a concern for AHDC, Bergen said.