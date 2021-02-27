Baa: March coming in like a lamb Monday

While vernal equinox on March 19 officially starts the spring season, the “meteorological spring” starts Monday. And, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings, the start of meteorological spring continues the warming spell that began in late February after an exceptionally cold month.

This weekend marks the end of February (with still a hint of winter as there is a slight chance of snow) and the arrival of more sandhill cranes in the region.

Saturday, there’s a 20% chance of rain after noon. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Winds will be from the south at 5 to 10 mph, becoming south/southwest at 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

On Saturday night, there is a slight chance of rain before 10, then a slight chance of snow between 10 and midnight. It will be partly cloudy, with a low of about 24. North/northwest wind will be at about 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

On Sunday, it will be sunny with a high near 43. Winds will be from the north/northwest at 5 to 10 mph, becoming west/southwest in the afternoon. The low will be about 24.

On Monday, the beginning of the “meteorological spring,” it will be sunny with a high near 50 and a low of about 30.