Baa: March coming in like a lamb Monday

While vernal equinox on March 19 officially starts the spring season, the “meteorological spring” starts Monday. And, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings, the start of meteorological spring continues the warming spell that began in late February after an exceptionally cold month.
This weekend marks the end of February (with still a hint of winter as there is a slight chance of snow) and the arrival of more sandhill cranes in the region.
Saturday, there’s a 20% chance of rain after noon. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Winds will be from the south at 5 to 10 mph, becoming south/southwest at 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
On Saturday night, there is a slight chance of rain before 10, then a slight chance of snow between 10 and midnight. It will be partly cloudy, with a low of about 24. North/northwest wind will be at about 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
On Sunday, it will be sunny with a high near 43. Winds will be from the north/northwest at 5 to 10 mph, becoming west/southwest in the afternoon. The low will be about 24.
On Monday, the beginning of the “meteorological spring,” it will be sunny with a high near 50 and a low of about 30.
The warming trend continues as Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 55 and a low of about 31.
Wednesday is forecast to be sunny, with a high near 56 and low of about 31.
As February closes, it has been a snowy and cold month. There was 13.4 inches of snow, which brought the seasonal snowfall to 39.5 inches.
It was an icy cold month that had a low temperature of -27 on Feb. 16. On the whole, February’s average daily temperature, as of Feb. 25, was 13.1 degrees, which is a departure of 15.6 degrees from the 30-year average of 28.9.
Precipitationwise, February recorded .80 of an inch, pushing the year’s total to 2.12 inches.
One sure sign of spring is the annual migration of the sandhill cranes and other migratory birds.
The Crane Trust’s Andy Caven, director of conservation research, reported earlier this week that they counted about 4,600 sandhill cranes south of Wood River.
“This location is pretty far west for a large sandhill crane roost to occur this early in the spring migration considering our data from the last half decade, Caven said. “We counted a very similar number of sandhill cranes (4,300-plus/-1,250) during the previous week’s survey on 2-15-21, but the birds were spread out across five smaller flocks (range 60-1,800 individuals) between Grand Island (Highway 281) and Shelton, Nebraska (survey bridge segments 3-5).”
They also counted 5,740 dark geese (Canada geese, cackling geese, etc.) and 37 bald eagles during the aerial survey between Chapman and Overton.
More cranes and migratory birds are on their way as temperatures rise. The Crane Trust is not offering blind or bridge tours this year because of the pandemic, but they are offering virtual crane tours for the first time. Visit cranetrust.org for more information.
Earlier this week, the NWS Hastings issued a short-term hydrologic outlook for Feb. 25 through March 11.
According to the report, with the weather during the last week going from extremely cold with lows of -20 to -30 to above-normal temperature days recently, there has been significant snow melt across the area the last several days.
“Thankfully, most of the moisture from the melting snow has been absorbing into our very dry drought stricken soil,” according to the outlook.
Many areas are now snow-free or have just a few inches left along with those parking lot piles or the snow that is in the ditches.
“Therefore, we do not expect any flooding this spring from the remaining snow melt runoff,” the outlook said. “The snow melt moisture more than anything has been beneficial to our area acting to slightly ease drought condition, but not enough to end the drought.”
The outlook said the concern during the next few days into the first week of March will be the threat of ice jam flooding in typical ice-jam-prone locations, mainly along portions of the Platte, North Loup, Middle Loup, Loup and Cedar rivers.
With little ice buildup in the rivers in January, the outlook said colder weather built up a season’s worth of ice in a short period of time in February, with ice thickness measurements up to about 1.5 feet in some places right at the end of the cold snap.
The weather service advises that people living near ice-jam-prone areas should keep a close watch on the river through the first week of March.