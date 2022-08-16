Bigger jet service arrives

People heading to Dallas-Ft. Worth got a little extra with their flight Tuesday afternoon. They enjoyed a piece of cake and a beverage.

The cake was meant to celebrate American Airlines serving Central Nebraska Regional Airport with bigger jets.

As of Tuesday, people can now travel to Texas in a 65-seat jet, an upgrade from a 50-seat aircraft.

Now flying into Grand Island is a Bombardier CRJ 700 series aircraft. The 50-seater was an Embraer jet.

In bringing in the larger aircraft, American acceded to a request from the Grand Island airport.

"Well, we're always pushing for more seats," said CNRA Executive Director Mike Olson.

Demand is a little higher in the summer, when kids are out of school and people travel more.

"So we've been asking for this for a long time," Olson said. "And to our credit, when we're doing 80-plus percent load factor continually, month after month, like we did in the fall and the winter, they said, 'Yeah, it's time to upgrade to more seats.'"

Olson is thrilled about having more capacity.

Some people might say the new service handles only 15 more passengers. But, he noted, that's 30% more seats, which in the grand scheme of things is a nice step up.

The CRJ planes have first-class seating, which wasn't available in the previous jet. The overhead bins are also larger.

In a time when some similar-sized airports have lost air service completely, it's "a real win for us" to add more seats, Olson said.

The American decision shows the support that CNRA receives from people in the region, he said.

Is the switch to larger jet service year-round and permanent?

"We certainly hope so," he said.

Right now, "airlines are shuffling the deck quite a bit," Olson said.

A pilot shortage is part of the problem. Dubuque, Iowa, and Ithaca, N.Y., are two of the cities that have lost air service.

To make sure the bigger jet keeps coming to Grand Island, area residents have to take advantage of the service.

"It's a small victory right now, but we just have to continue to support it," Olson said.

American flies from Grand Island to Dallas-Ft. Worth twice a day, seven days a week. The flights depart at 6:30 a.m. and 3:05 p.m. The planes carry the American Eagle name.

Forty-one passengers took the flight to Dallas-Ft. Worth Tuesday afternoon.

Olson hopes that once word of the improvement gets around, the number will consistently hit more than 50.

Olson noted that Ft. Worth is the headquarters of American Airlines, which is currently the largest airline in the world.

At one time, the American jets carried 75 passengers from Grand Island to Dallas-Ft. Worth. That number was reduced about five years ago.

Allegiant Airlines serves Grand Island with an Airbus 320 aircraft, which holds 185 people. Allegiant flies out of Grand Island four days a week -- twice to Las Vegas and twice to Phoenix-Mesa.